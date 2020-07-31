FPL acquires nearly 1K acres in Palm Beach County for a solar farm

Florida Power & Light paid $17.9 million for 969 acres in western Palm Beach County, where it will likely build a solar farm.

The energy company acquired the property on the former site of the historic Moss Ranch, west of the L-8 Canal and north of Southern Boulevard. Kinston, North Carolina-based International Farming Corp. sold the property, according to a release.

Atlantic Western Realty Corp. and Brett Dubois Real Estate represented the seller in the deal, according to the release.

Atlantic Western President Brad Scherer said that his understanding is that FPL will use the land for solar power generation.

FPL has launched a huge initiative to expand its solar production. The company has a ’30-by-30’ plan, with a goal of installing 30 million solar panels by 2030, according to its website. FPL serves more than 10 million people across the state of Florida.

In June 2018, FPL paid $10 million for a 400-acre site in the western edge of Palm Beach County for a solar farm. FPL purchased the property from Minto Communities, which is developing Westlake, a 4,500-home master-planned community.