Mocca Construction pays $12M for half-built Gables Estates spec mansion

Mocca Construction paid $12.25 million for a partially completed spec mansion in the ritzy Gables Estates neighborhood.

Randall P. Fiorenza, president of aviation parts company Tiger Aircraft Trading, and his wife Sandra Fiorenza sold the nine-bedroom, roughly 17,000-square-foot waterfront home at 340 Leucadendra Drive to an affiliate of Mocca, led by Alex Pirez.

Sandra Fiorenza, an agent with One Sotheby’s International Realty, listed the property. The Fiorenzas paid $6.5 million for the 1.25-acre property in 2014, and Randall Fiorenza was the builder, Sandra said. Ramon Pacheco designed the Gables Estates mansion.

A spokesperson for Mocca Construction said the property is about half completed. Pirez, president of Mocca Construction, plans to complete the house and list it for sale by early 2021.

The property includes 220 feet on the Gables Waterway and a 140-foot dock with an elevated seawall, and a four-car garage. Plans call for nine bedrooms, 11 bathrooms and two half-bathrooms, a master suite, staff quarters, a courtyard in the center of the property with a garden and water features, library/home office, media room, a glass wine cellar, elevator and a sauna and steam room, according to the listing.

Pirez’s Mocca Realty was involved in two recent high-profile deals in the gated Coral Gables community. Mocca brokered the $49 million sale of 620 Arvida Parkway to trial attorney John H. Ruiz and represented Pharrell Williams in the singer’s $30 million purchase of 700 Casuarina Concourse. Both closed in March.

