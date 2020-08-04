Open Menu

Lift off: Charter airline prez buys waterfront Coral Gables mansion for $15M

The seller is Rene A. Garcia, founder of Jacavi Worldwide, which has made fragrances for celebrities including Pitbull

Aug.August 04, 2020 02:30 PM
By Wade Tyler Millward
6312 Riviera Drive and Jeff Conry (Realtor)

The president of a charter airline company bought an estate in the Riviera neighborhood of Coral Gables, near the University of Miami.

Jeff Conry, president of Miami-based iAero Airways, paid $14.9 million for the mansion at 6312 Riviera Drive, on the Coral Gables Waterway, records show.

The 10,762-square-foot, six-bedroom, six-bathroom, house is on a 1.6-acre lot. It features a separate small house, tennis court, pool, dock and boat storage yard, according to records.

The seller is Rene A. Garcia, founder of Jacavi Worldwide. Jacavi has made fragrances for celebrities including musician Pitbull.

Garcia had paid $5.9 million for the house in 2012, records show. The home and small house were built in 1937.

iAero Airways, which operates 33 aircraft, calls itself the largest charter airline in the U.S. Its privately owned parent, Aero Group, founded in 2018, includes airframe and engine maintenance, repair, and overhaul companies, as well as iAero Airways. The charter carrier was formerly called Swift Air before iAero Group purchased it and rebranded it last year.

Coral Gables has seen several big-ticket home sales during the pandemic. In July, a private equity executive and his fashion designer wife paid $22 million for a waterfront mansion in Gables Estates.

In June, companies tied to the Cisneros family of Venezuela sold an assemblage of land in Gables Estates for about $37.6 million — about $20.4 million less than the combined asking price.

In April, the managing director at private equity firm Warburg Pincus in New York paid $7.75 million for a waterfront home in Coral Gables. Also in April, Leon Medical Centers founder Benjamin Leon Jr. sold a waterfront mansion in Gables Estates for $49 million.

