Open Menu

Private equity firm sells West Palm medical offices at discount

The property last sold for $5.7M in 2013

TRD MIAMI /
Aug.August 04, 2020 03:30 PM
By Keith Larsen
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
4700 North Congress Avenue and Velocis Managing Partner Fred Hamm (Google Maps)

4700 North Congress Avenue and Velocis Managing Partner Fred Hamm (Google Maps)

A private equity group sold a medical office building in West Palm Beach for $5.2 million, a slight discount from its last sale price in 2013.

Dallas-based Velocis sold the 43,797-square-foot West Palm Medical Plaza at 4700 North Congress Avenue for $118 per square foot, records show. WPB Medical Office, LLC, led by Andrew Greenbaum of Boca Raton, bought the property.

Colliers International Florida’s Harry Blyden and Bastian Laggerbauer brokered the sale.

The building sits on 5.13 acres. It was built in 1987 and underwent renovations in 2011. At the time of the sale, the building was 63 percent occupied, leased to seven medical-related tenants, according to a press release.

The property last sold for $5.7 million in Dec. 2013, records show.

West Palm Medical Plaza is near I-95 and 45th Street, with close access to Palm Beach International Airport and downtown West Palm Beach.

Medical office buildings were initially hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, according to industry experts and lenders, since non-essential medical offices were ordered to close. But demand for the sector in recent years has been high due to the growing population of senior citizens and growing demand for senior living centers in South Florida.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
office marketwest palm beach

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Stephen Ross and a rendering of Rosemary Square (Getty, Related)

Security firm sues Related Cos. affiliate, alleging unpaid services at Rosemary Square

Security firm sues Related Cos. affiliate, alleging unpaid services at Rosemary Square
Swire president Kieran Bowers and Brickell City Centre (Google Maps)

Swire sells Brickell City Centre office buildings for $163M

Swire sells Brickell City Centre office buildings for $163M
101 Palmetto Lane (Credit: Google Maps)

Garden of Life exec sells waterfront West Palm Beach home for $6M

Garden of Life exec sells waterfront West Palm Beach home for $6M
A few of the properties in Palm Beach County (Credit: Google Maps)

Feds seek to seize 11 properties in Palm Beach County allegedly tied to money laundering

Feds seek to seize 11 properties in Palm Beach County allegedly tied to money laundering
Renderings of the projects and Greg West

ZOM buys land in Coral Gables, West Palm for senior living projects

ZOM buys land in Coral Gables, West Palm for senior living projects
Hyperion Group Partners CEO Rob Vecsler and 350 South Australian Avenue (Google Maps)

Hyperion partners with Winter Properties, plans first project in West Palm Beach

Hyperion partners with Winter Properties, plans first project in West Palm Beach
Hilary Musser and 3208 Washington Road (Getty, Realtor.com)

Interior designer buys waterfront West Palm Beach property

Interior designer buys waterfront West Palm Beach property
Donald Trump with Trump International Golf Club (Credit: Isaac Brekken/Getty Images and Palm Beach Post)

Trump golf club in West Palm seeks rent relief, citing shutdowns

Trump golf club in West Palm seeks rent relief, citing shutdowns
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.