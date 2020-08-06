Open Menu

Former Star Island residents return, buy $12M waterfront home

It hit the market for $15M in September

Aug.August 06, 2020 09:45 AM
By Katherine Kallergis
34 Star Island Drive with Albert Justo, Stacy Robins and Mirce Curkoski (Redfin)

Former Star Island residents Roni and Sam Jacobson are returning to the exclusive Miami Beach enclave.

The Jacobsons, real estate investors and philanthropists, paid $12 million for the home at 34 Star Island Drive. Property records show the seller is the Ida Kirsner trust, managed by Kirsner family members. Kirsner died last year, according to an obituary published in the Miami Herald.

Albert Justo and Mirce Curkoski of One Sotheby’s International Realty were the listing agents, while Stacy Robins of the Stacy Robins Companies represented the buyers. The property hit the market in September for $15.3 million, the listing shows. It includes a two-story, nearly 6,500-square-foot house built in 1961.

Todd Michael Glaser will renovate and expand the home for the Jacobsons, he said. He plans to complete the project by December.

The Jacobsons sold their home at 31 Star Island Drive in Miami Beach to Wayne and Wendy Holman in 2014 for $18.8 million. Roni Jacobson owns a house in Palm Beach, records show. But they’ll share the same neighbor as they did before, just on the opposite side. Records show Gerald and Joan Robins live at 33 Star Island.

Last month, Stuart Miller, executive chairman of Lennar Corp., sold a waterfront spec mansion on Star Island for $49.5 million, marking the second most expensive home sale in Miami-Dade County history.

Miller owns a number of other properties on Star Island, including 4, 5, 6, 11, and 12 Star Island Drive. Last year, he sold 10 Star Island Drive for $17.5 million. Other Star Island property owners include Philip and Patricia Frost, Gloria and Emilio Estefan, and Paul Cejas.

The guard-gated island is in between Palm and Hibiscus islands and mainland Miami Beach, accessible by boat and the MacArthur Causeway.

Write to Katherine Kallergis at [email protected]

