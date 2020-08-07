Open Menu

Waterfront Fort Lauderdale house sells for $6.8M

The house was listed in November for $7.2M

Aug.August 07, 2020 09:45 AM
By Wade Tyler Millward
Andy Eversbusch and 623 Middle River Dr. (Credit: Google Maps)

A management consultant bought a waterfront house in Fort Lauderdale for $6.8 million.

Andreas Eversbusch and his wife, Lauren Larsen Eversbusch, bought the house at 623 Middle River Drive in the Sunrise Intracoastal neighborhood, records show.

The 7,463-square-foot house was listed in November for $7.2 million. It was previously listed for $7.5 million in 2017.

The sellers, John and Graziella Webley, paid $3.7 million for the property in 2014, according to records. They built the home in 2015. It has five bedrooms, a pool and four-car garage.

Tim Elmes with Compass Florida represented the seller. Nadine August with Keller Williams represented the buyer.

Eversbusch is a senior management consultant at New York-based AlixPartners, with 35 years of experience. He leads the firm’s performance improvement practice globally, as well as its private equity practice, according to the company’s website. He previously worked at Booz Allen Hamilton, McKinsey & Co. and A.T. Kearney.

The couple’s new house is near another waterfront Fort Lauderdale home that sold recently to the founder of a human resources outsourcing firm for $6.7 million.

