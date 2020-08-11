Spec home developer Shlomy Alexander sold a unit at the St. Regis Bal Harbour to a healthcare executive.

Alexander sold unit 1401 in the south tower of the St. Regis, at 9701 Collins Avenue in Bal Harbour, to Boris and Dora Mendel for $6.5 million, records show. Boris is the founder and CEO of Prime Healthcare Companies, as well as an owner and investor in healthcare facilities and real estate, according to his LinkedIn. He is also a majority shareholder of the Prime Home Health Group of Companies.

The couple purchased the unit via BH 1401 LLC.

Douglas Elliman’s Oren Alexander, Shlomo Alexander’s son, represented the seller, while Ekaterina Lavrova of Julie’s Realty brought the buyer, according to Redfin.

The three-bedroom, three-and-a-half bathroom unit spans 3,884 square feet. It sold for $1,674 per square foot. Oren Alexander said the unit sold furnished for an additional $500,000.

The unit features a 17-foot Brazilian marble kitchen island, suede detailing in the master suite, and sandblasted blue marble from Belgium, according to the listing.

Shlomy Alexander’s STR 1401 LLC paid $5.5 million for the condo in 2018, records show.

The St. Regis, developed in 2011, features four pools, oceanfront cabanas, restaurants, a full-service spa, and separate amenities for residents.

Oren Alexander recently represented the buyer of a lower penthouse at the St. Regis.

Write to Katherine Kallergis at [email protected]