Open Menu

Developer Rishi Kapoor lands approval for mixed-use co-living project in South Beach

Urbin project calls for 56 hotel rooms, 49 co-living units, restaurant and outdoor space

TRD MIAMI /
Aug.August 12, 2020 01:30 PM
By Erik Bojnansky
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Rendering of the project and Rishi Kapoor

Rendering of the project and Rishi Kapoor

Developer Rishi Kapoor is a step closer to bringing his Urbin Retreat concept to South Beach.

Kapoor and his partners won the unanimous endorsement of the Miami Beach Historic Preservation Board Tuesday afternoon for a mixed-use co-living and hotel development on Washington Avenue.

Unless the decision is appealed, the developer can now move forward with demolishing a one-story retail building at 1260 Washington Avenue that was constructed in 1948, to replace it with a six-story building with 56 hotel rooms, 49 co-living units and suites, a 104-seat restaurant, a rooftop pool deck, and micro-retail, according to records filed with the city. The neighboring four-story office building at 1234 Washington Avenue, which was built in 1961, will be renovated and preserved.

The project also includes a “green buffer” facing Drexel Avenue with shaded trees, an outdoor conference area, community gardens, a community water filling station (which utilizes rain water collected by cisterns), and publicly accessible outdoor phone charging stations. There will also be solar panels on the top roof.

Kapoor, founder of Coral Gables-based Location Ventures, told the board that Urbin Retreat’s goal is to promote “inclusion in the urban core” in a “preservation-oriented” way.

“Our ultimate purpose here is more attainable housing in desirable areas,” he said.

Location Ventures is under contract to purchase 1234 and 1260 Washington Avenue from 1234 Partners Ltd., a venture that includes prominent Miami Beach property owner Jonathan Fryd and the Resnick family. Both office buildings last sold in 1994 for $2.8 million.

Urbin Retreat is one of five Urbin residential projects planned by Location Ventures within Miami-Dade. In October, Kapoor told The Real Deal that he intended to rent out the residential units at South Beach’s Urbin Retreat between $1,000 and $2,000 a month.

Kapoor’s partners in the South Beach Urbin Retreat project include real estate developer David Martin, Banyan Street Capital’s Rudy Touzet, payment processing company UnitedTranzactions founder Marty Halpern, and former NFL player Jonathan Vilma.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
colivingmiami beachwashington avenue

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Mirce Curkoski, Julian Johnston, and Olesia Aliseenko, with the home (Credit: Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images, and Google Maps)

Former Miss Ukraine pays $20M for waterfront Palm Island mansion

Former Miss Ukraine pays $20M for waterfront Palm Island mansion
Michael Shvo and a rendering of the tower (City of Miami)

Miami Beach board again delays vote on Michael Shvo’s proposed tower near Raleigh Hotel

Miami Beach board again delays vote on Michael Shvo’s proposed tower near Raleigh Hotel
Jill Hertzberg, Dora Puig, Oren Alexander with Star Island properties

Miami Beach’s Star Island regains its luster

Miami Beach’s Star Island regains its luster
5212 North Bay Road in Miami Beach and Marcelo Claure (Getty)

SoftBank’s Marcelo Claure pays $11M for North Bay Road teardown

SoftBank’s Marcelo Claure pays $11M for North Bay Road teardown
34 Star Island Drive with Albert Justo, Stacy Robins and Mirce Curkoski (Redfin)

Former Star Island residents return, buy $12M waterfront home

Former Star Island residents return, buy $12M waterfront home
1510 West 25th Street, Valerio Morabito (inset) and Gianluca Vacchi (Getty, Douglas Elliman)

Italian entrepreneur and DJ pays $25M for Sunset Islands mansion

Italian entrepreneur and DJ pays $25M for Sunset Islands mansion
WeWork Lenox Avenue, WeWork Lincoln Road and CEO Sandeep Mathrani (Lenox location by Katherine Kallergis, WeWork, iStock)

WeMove: WeWork leaves Lincoln Road, consolidates Miami Beach operations to Lenox Ave

WeMove: WeWork leaves Lincoln Road, consolidates Miami Beach operations to Lenox Ave
Clifford Asness and 321 Ocean (Getty, Douglas Elliman)

Billionaire hedge funder sells South Beach PH at a loss

Billionaire hedge funder sells South Beach PH at a loss
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.