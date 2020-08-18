Condo sales rose last week, but dollar volume declined in Miami-Dade County.

A total of 109 condos sold for $54 million last week. That’s compared to 96 units that sold for $58 million the previous week. Condos last week sold for an average price of about $492,000 or $315 per square foot.

The most expensive sale was at Turnberry Ocean Colony. Penthouse 3702 sold for $6.5 million, or $1,140 per square foot. The listing agents were Joseph Zichelle and Melissa Barragan, and the buyer’s agent was Adam Gurewicz. Commercial real estate investor Republic Investment Co. sold the Sunny Isles Beach penthouse to Dr. Michael and Martha Davidson.

The second most expensive sale was at Two Midtown Miami. Penthouse 1006 sold for $2.8 million, or about $700 per square foot, after just 39 days on the market. Lourdes Alatriste represented the buyer and seller.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from Aug. 9 to Aug. 15. Click on the map for more information:

Most expensive

Turnberry Ocean Colony #PH 3702 | 388 days on market | $6.5M | $1,140 psf | Listing agents: Joseph Zichelle, Melissa Barragan | Buyer’s agent: Adam Gurewicz

Least expensive

Key Colony #109 | 865 days on market | $800K | $523 psf | Listing agent: Maria De Armas | Buyer’s agent: Lawrence Kelly

Most days on market

Fewest days on market

Residences by Armani/Casa #3002 | 3 days on market | $2.8M | $882 psf | Listing agent: Chad Carroll | Buyer’s agent: Lisa Van Wagenen