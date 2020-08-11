Open Menu

Weekly condo sales fall again in early August

Top 10 sales ranged from $740K to $15M

Aug.August 11, 2020 08:45 AM
By Katherine Kallergis
Condo sales fell last week, following a sharp rise in late July.

A total of 96 condos sold for $57.6 million last week. That’s compared to 153 units that sold for $80 million the previous week. Condos last week sold for an average price of about $600,000 or $360 per square foot.

The top sale was at Bayview on Fisher Island. Unit 5203, a penthouse, sold for $15 million, or nearly $1,600 per square foot. Pablo Alfaro represented the seller, while Cyril Matz brought the buyer.

The second most expensive closing was at the Continuum. Unit 3703 sold for $6.2 million, or about $1,900 per square foot, after 167 days on the market. David Pobiak represented the seller.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from Aug. 2 to Aug. 8. Click on the map for more information:

Most expensive
Bayview #5203 | 482 days on market | $15M | $1,567 psf | Listing agent: Pablo Alfaro | Buyer’s agent: Cyril Matz

Least expensive
Ocean Three #504 | 72 days on market | $740K | $389 psf | Listing agent: Victoria Orlova | Buyer’s agent: Elena Britatina

Most days on market
Bayview #5203 | 482 days on market | $15M | $1,567 psf | Listing agent: Pablo Alfaro | Buyer’s agent: Cyril Matz

Fewest days on market
Jade Ocean #3401 | 28 days on market | $2.3M | $909 psf | Listing agent: Claudia Laverde | Buyer’s agent: Cory Waldman

