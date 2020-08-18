Open Menu

The Real Deal South Florida wins SPJ Sunshine State awards

Publication recognized for March and December 2019 magazine issues, and for reporter Keith Larsen’s investigation into the troubled Palm House hotel development

TRD MIAMI /
Aug.August 18, 2020 01:35 PM
By TRD Staff
The Real Deal South Florida took home two awards for excellence from the Society of Professional Journalists at its 2020 Sunshine State Awards.

TRD was recognized in the magazine division both for its staff coverage and for individual reporting.

Keith Larsen won first place for investigative reporting for his article: “Lost Paradise at the Palm House.” The story detailed the troubled hotel-condo project, a case study in EB-5 fraud and one that left investors in the lurch and an unfinished building in its wake.

TRD South Florida staff also nabbed first place in the Trade or Special Interest Publication category, for its March and December 2019 magazine issues. The stories included feature articles on star brokers Tal and Oren Alexander and developer Moishe Mana and his ambitious plans for downtown Miami. Deputy web editor Katherine Kallergis wrote the first story with TRD senior reporter E.B. Solomont; and wrote the second one with Larsen.

The awards were announced at a virtual ceremony on Saturday.

