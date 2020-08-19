Open Menu

Cutting the cord: Comcast CEO sells North Palm Beach condo for $6M

Brian Roberts and his wife, Aileen, paid $3.2M for the unit in 2004

TRD MIAMI /
Aug.August 19, 2020 12:30 PM
By Wade Tyler Millward
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
11050 Turtle Head Beach Road, North Palm Beach with Brian Roberts and Aileen Roberts of Comcast (Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images, and K2 Realty Inc.)

11050 Turtle Head Beach Road, North Palm Beach with Brian Roberts and Aileen Roberts of Comcast (Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images, and K2 Realty Inc.)

The CEO of cable giant Comcast pulled the plug on his North Palm Beach condo.

Brian Roberts and his wife, Aileen, sold unit 201 at 11050 Turtle Head Beach Road for $5.5 million, according to records. Built in 1981, the nearly 3,000-square-foot condo has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

The buyer is a company that shares an address with El Paso, Texas, lawyer Perry Barber III, records show.

James Kenny and Paul Kaneb of K2 Realty had the listing, according to an online listing.

The Robertses bought the condo in 2004 for $3.2 million, according to records. It’s part of Greathouse, one of three condo communities inside Lost Tree Village, a 450-acre community in North Palm Beach, along the Atlantic Ocean and the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway.

Brian Roberts became president of Comcast in 1990, according to the company’s website. Today, Comcast Corp. has about 190,000 employees worldwide and $109 billion in annual revenue. The company has taken a hit during the pandemic, with second-quarter revenue down 12 percent from the same period a year earlier. Wall Street Journal reported that success in the Philadelphia-based company’s broadband business was offset by losses in its NBCUniversal subsidiary, which includes theme parks, a movie studio and ad-dependent TV networks.

Lost Tree Village has attracted a number of wealthy buyers.

Earlier this month, Robert Leary Jr., a senior partner at The Council consulting firm in New York, and his wife, Nora, bought a house at 980 East End for $5 million.

In March, the co-founder of private equity firm Bain Capital bought a waterfront estate for $16.8 million in Lost Tree Village. And in 2018, the managing director of private equity firm Thomas H. Lee Partners paid $7.25 million for a home at 12087 Turtle Beach Road.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
North Palm Beach

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Robert Leary and 980 E. End., North Palm Beach (Credit: Google Maps and LinkedIn)

Former TIAA exec buys North Palm Beach house

Former TIAA exec buys North Palm Beach house
Jeff Bezos and the site at 14490 Corporate Road North (Google Maps)

SunTrust Equity Funding closes on Amazon-leased site at Palm Beach Park of Commerce

SunTrust Equity Funding closes on Amazon-leased site at Palm Beach Park of Commerce
Jonathan Kalikow and Leonard Tannenbaum

Jackpot: Cannabis REIT has $120M in capital to lend to operators

Jackpot: Cannabis REIT has $120M in capital to lend to operators
3099 N State Rd 7, Lauderdale Lakes (Credit: Google Maps)

Another drugstore sells: Lauderdale Lakes Walgreens flips for $8M

Another drugstore sells: Lauderdale Lakes Walgreens flips for $8M
1722 Southwest 18th Street (Realtor)

Buyer beware, or maybe not? Homebuyer sues agents, brokerage over listing information

Buyer beware, or maybe not? Homebuyer sues agents, brokerage over listing information
Jeffrey A. Schwartz and 5201 Oak Lane in Coral Gables (Excel Sports Management; Realtor)

Slam dunk: Sports agent buys Coral Gables home for $5M

Slam dunk: Sports agent buys Coral Gables home for $5M
 4528 Prairie Avenue with (from left) Julian Johnston, Reid Heidenry, Mathieu Massa (Corcoran, Sotheby's, Linkedin, Spectrum Real Estate Photography)

Developer Mathieu Massa sells waterfront Miami Beach home

Developer Mathieu Massa sells waterfront Miami Beach home
Laura Kozelouzek, CEO of Quest Workspaces, and a Quest classroom

Office is out, school is in: Co-working operators try to lure students into workspace

Office is out, school is in: Co-working operators try to lure students into workspace
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.