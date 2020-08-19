The CEO of cable giant Comcast pulled the plug on his North Palm Beach condo.

Brian Roberts and his wife, Aileen, sold unit 201 at 11050 Turtle Head Beach Road for $5.5 million, according to records. Built in 1981, the nearly 3,000-square-foot condo has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

The buyer is a company that shares an address with El Paso, Texas, lawyer Perry Barber III, records show.

James Kenny and Paul Kaneb of K2 Realty had the listing, according to an online listing.

The Robertses bought the condo in 2004 for $3.2 million, according to records. It’s part of Greathouse, one of three condo communities inside Lost Tree Village, a 450-acre community in North Palm Beach, along the Atlantic Ocean and the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway.

Brian Roberts became president of Comcast in 1990, according to the company’s website. Today, Comcast Corp. has about 190,000 employees worldwide and $109 billion in annual revenue. The company has taken a hit during the pandemic, with second-quarter revenue down 12 percent from the same period a year earlier. Wall Street Journal reported that success in the Philadelphia-based company’s broadband business was offset by losses in its NBCUniversal subsidiary, which includes theme parks, a movie studio and ad-dependent TV networks.

Lost Tree Village has attracted a number of wealthy buyers.

Earlier this month, Robert Leary Jr., a senior partner at The Council consulting firm in New York, and his wife, Nora, bought a house at 980 East End for $5 million.

In March, the co-founder of private equity firm Bain Capital bought a waterfront estate for $16.8 million in Lost Tree Village. And in 2018, the managing director of private equity firm Thomas H. Lee Partners paid $7.25 million for a home at 12087 Turtle Beach Road.