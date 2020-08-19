Open Menu

Developer Mathieu Massa sells waterfront Miami Beach home

Daniel Deshe, a member of the Deshe family that owns a major retail portfolio, bought the house

TRD MIAMI /
Aug.August 19, 2020 09:45 AM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
 4528 Prairie Avenue with (from left) Julian Johnston, Reid Heidenry, Mathieu Massa (Corcoran, Sotheby's, Linkedin, Spectrum Real Estate Photography)

4528 Prairie Avenue with (from left) Julian Johnston, Reid Heidenry, Mathieu Massa (Corcoran, Sotheby’s, Linkedin, Spectrum Real Estate Photography)

Developer and restaurateur Mathieu Massa sold a waterfront Miami Beach home to Daniel Deshe, a member of a family that owns a major retail portfolio.

Massa’s 4528 Prairie LLC sold the six-bedroom, six-and-a-half bathroom 6,850-square-foot house for $6 million, property records show.

Deshe is a partner and co-founder of VFD Marketing, an esports marketing and advertising agency. His family’s retail portfolio has included American Eagle Outfitters, DSW and American Signature Furniture.

Julian Johnston of the Corcoran Group was the listing agent, and Reid Heidenry of One Sotheby’s International Realty represented the buyer, according to Realtor.com.

The property sold for $6.7 million, according to the MLS. The price includes about $700,000 in art and furniture.

Choeff Levy Fischman designed the house, and Massa’s Massa Construction Group developed the property. The home includes an outdoor kitchen, pool, master suite with a wraparound balcony, and an open floor plan. It was completed in June 2018, according to the listing. The house was built on a 12,130-square-foot lot.

Last year, the same Massa-led LLC sold the house next door at 4510 Prairie Avenue for $7 million. Massa Construction built that home as well, which was also designed by Choeff Levy Fischman.

Massa’s company paid $3 million for the two lots in 2014.

Massa also owns Mr. Hospitality, which runs Baoli Miami, Marion in Brickell and El Tucan. He’s an heir to a family that founded a large tire company in Europe which eventually sold to Continental Tire of Germany in 2011, according to Massa Investment Group’s website.

Last month, Massa Investment Group bought the Paris Theater on Miami Beach’s Washington Avenue for $13 million.

Also in July, Deshe’s brother, David, paid $8.5 million for the waterfront lot at 4350 North Bay Road. David Deshe is co-founder and president of Vero Water.

Write to Katherine Kallergis at [email protected]

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
miami beach

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Gianluca Vacchi and 1800 Sunset Harbour Drive (Credit: Marc Piasecki/Getty Images, and Google Maps)

Italian Instagram celebrity sells Sunset Harbour condo for $8M

Italian Instagram celebrity sells Sunset Harbour condo for $8M
19 Palm Avenue, Ivan Chorney, Dina Goldentayer, and Michael Martirena (Credit: LPG/Douglas Elliman)

London investor sells waterfront Palm Island mansion for $20M

London investor sells waterfront Palm Island mansion for $20M
4420 North Bay Road with Kim Perell and Peter Fine (Coldwell Banker)

Peter Fine sells waterfront North Bay Road home for $11M

Peter Fine sells waterfront North Bay Road home for $11M
Three Hundred Collins

Three Hundred Collins allegedly marred by cheap materials, unpaid contractors and duped investors: lawsuit

Three Hundred Collins allegedly marred by cheap materials, unpaid contractors and duped investors: lawsuit
From left: 1900 Collins Avenue (Top), 229 19th Street, 1925 Liberty Avenue and 227 19th Street (Credit: Google Maps)

Contractor alleges unpaid work at Lennox Miami Beach hotel, amid legal battle between father-in-law and son-in-law

Contractor alleges unpaid work at Lennox Miami Beach hotel, amid legal battle between father-in-law and son-in-law
Mirce Curkoski, Julian Johnston, and Olesia Aliseenko, with the home (Credit: Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images, and Google Maps)

Former Miss Ukraine pays $20M for waterfront Palm Island mansion

Former Miss Ukraine pays $20M for waterfront Palm Island mansion
Rendering of the project and Rishi Kapoor (Rendering courtesy of Touzet Studio)

Developer Rishi Kapoor lands approval for mixed-use co-living project in South Beach

Developer Rishi Kapoor lands approval for mixed-use co-living project in South Beach
Michael Shvo and a rendering of the tower (City of Miami)

Miami Beach board again delays vote on Michael Shvo’s proposed tower near Raleigh Hotel

Miami Beach board again delays vote on Michael Shvo’s proposed tower near Raleigh Hotel
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.