Developer and restaurateur Mathieu Massa sold a waterfront Miami Beach home to Daniel Deshe, a member of a family that owns a major retail portfolio.

Massa’s 4528 Prairie LLC sold the six-bedroom, six-and-a-half bathroom 6,850-square-foot house for $6 million, property records show.

Deshe is a partner and co-founder of VFD Marketing, an esports marketing and advertising agency. His family’s retail portfolio has included American Eagle Outfitters, DSW and American Signature Furniture.

Julian Johnston of the Corcoran Group was the listing agent, and Reid Heidenry of One Sotheby’s International Realty represented the buyer, according to Realtor.com.

The property sold for $6.7 million, according to the MLS. The price includes about $700,000 in art and furniture.

Choeff Levy Fischman designed the house, and Massa’s Massa Construction Group developed the property. The home includes an outdoor kitchen, pool, master suite with a wraparound balcony, and an open floor plan. It was completed in June 2018, according to the listing. The house was built on a 12,130-square-foot lot.

Last year, the same Massa-led LLC sold the house next door at 4510 Prairie Avenue for $7 million. Massa Construction built that home as well, which was also designed by Choeff Levy Fischman.

Massa’s company paid $3 million for the two lots in 2014.

Massa also owns Mr. Hospitality, which runs Baoli Miami, Marion in Brickell and El Tucan. He’s an heir to a family that founded a large tire company in Europe which eventually sold to Continental Tire of Germany in 2011, according to Massa Investment Group’s website.

Last month, Massa Investment Group bought the Paris Theater on Miami Beach’s Washington Avenue for $13 million.

Also in July, Deshe’s brother, David, paid $8.5 million for the waterfront lot at 4350 North Bay Road. David Deshe is co-founder and president of Vero Water.

