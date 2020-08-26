Open Menu

Apartment giant Aimco buys waterfront Hamilton on the Bay tower in Edgewater

Bayfront 4.4-acre property had a whisper price of $120M

TRD MIAMI /
Aug.August 26, 2020 12:40 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Hamilton on the Bay and listing broker Rani Hussami

Hamilton on the Bay and listing broker Rani Hussami

A company affiliated with the Arison family sold Hamilton on the Bay, a large waterfront apartment building in Edgewater, to investor Aimco, The Real Deal has learned.

Carnival Cruise Line founder Ted Arison built the 28-story apartment building in 1984, and the property, which includes three parcels and a total of 275 units, hit the market last year unpriced. It was marketed for redevelopment or renovation.

Marcus & Millichap’s Hussami Rockson Group, led by Rani Hussami, represented the seller. Hussami declined to comment on the buyer, seller or price, but the 4.4-acre property had a whisper price of $120 million, according to broker estimates.

Aimco, a Denver-based real estate investment trust whose name stands for Apartment Investment and Management Company, will also manage the building, said Melody Carley of Aimco. The company is among the largest owners and operators of apartments in the country.

The deal included the building at 555 Northeast 34th Street, the vacant lot across the street at 640 Northeast 34th Street and the adjacent four-unit apartment building at 630 Northeast 34th Street. The Edgewater properties are zoned T6-36A, which means the new owner could build 89 additional units on the land.

Hamilton on the Bay, which was designed to look like a ship, has units ranging from 1,036-square-foot one-bedrooms to 2,022-square-foot three-bedrooms, plus seven penthouses, and 416 parking spaces, Hussami said.

The seller, Properties of Hamilton, received multiple offers, he said. The pandemic delayed the deal, but Hussami said that both parties were “committed from day one to make this deal happen.”

Hussami also declined to comment on occupancy, but said the building “needs to be stabilized.”

“It’s an amazing add-on value,” he added.

In its second quarter earnings report, Aimco said it invested $62 million in redevelopment and new developments, including the full redevelopment of the North Tower at Flamingo Point in Miami Beach. The REIT also resumed redeveloping Bay Parc in Miami and the Center Tower at Flamingo Point, at an expected cost of $13.4 million. It also owns other South Florida properties, including the Yacht Club at Brickell.

A number of new condo and apartment towers have risen in Edgewater this real estate cycle. Condo developers such as the Related Group, Melo Group, OKO Group and Two Roads Development all have bayfront projects in the Miami neighborhood, which is near Midtown Miami, Wynwood and the Miami Design District. It is north of downtown Miami.

The Hamilton was initially developed as a condo building and later converted to rentals. Properties of Hamilton owned the Hamilton, and POH LLC and 630 QUOD LLC owned the other two lots. All three companies list a Coral Gables address tied to Arison family foundations.

Write to Katherine Kallergis at [email protected]

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
apartmentsedgewatermultifamily market

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Yard 8 and Wood Partners CEO Joseph Keough (Courtesy of ACRE)

Wood Partners lands $86M refi for Midtown Miami apartments

Wood Partners lands $86M refi for Midtown Miami apartments
Paseo de la Riviera and Brent Reynolds

Developer completes $225M Paseo de la Riviera mixed-use project

Developer completes $225M Paseo de la Riviera mixed-use project
Jonathan Shechtman from Axonic and Herve Barbera from Bar, with 4860 Sandstone Lane

Bar Invest pays $56M for West Palm apartments

Bar Invest pays $56M for West Palm apartments
Asi Cymbal and a rendering of the project

Asi Cymbal closes on multifamily dev site in Dania Beach

Asi Cymbal closes on multifamily dev site in Dania Beach
Housing Trust Group CEO and President Matt Rieger and renderings of the project (City of Hollywood)

Hollywood approves multifamily affordable housing project

Hollywood approves multifamily affordable housing project
Brad Hargreaves

Common managing Nuveen apartment buildings in Fort Lauderdale, LA

Common managing Nuveen apartment buildings in Fort Lauderdale, LA
Rendering of the project and Russell Galbut

Crescent Heights hits a snag with plan to develop high-rise Edgewater project

Crescent Heights hits a snag with plan to develop high-rise Edgewater project
Lissette Calderon and a rendering of the site

Lissette Calderon buys land for third rental project in Allapattah

Lissette Calderon buys land for third rental project in Allapattah
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.