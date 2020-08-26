Open Menu

Technical foul: Toronto Raptors’ Ujiri and contractor in legal battle over work on Miami house

Masai Ujiri and his wife, Ramatu, paid $2.6M for the spec house in January

TRD MIAMI /
Aug.August 26, 2020 09:45 AM
By Wade Tyler Millward Research by Jerome Dineen
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Masai and Ramatu Ujiri with 11335 Southwest 82nd Avenue (Getty, Realtor)

Masai and Ramatu Ujiri with 11335 Southwest 82nd Avenue (Getty, Realtor)

Masai Ujiri, president of basketball operations for the Toronto Raptors, and his wife are in a legal scrimmage with a contractor and developer over work on their recently built Miami house.

The developer and seller of the spec house, 11335 Urlemira Development, and the contractor tasked with post-sale repairs, URC Construction Corp., sued Ujiri and his wife, Ramata, last week in Miami-Dade Circuit Court.

Both the developer and the contractor are led by Juan Carlos Uribarri, records show.

The Ujiris bought the 5,000-square-foot, gated home at 11335 Southwest 82nd Avenue in Miami from the developer for $2.6 million in January, records show.

The suit seeks $121,000 from the Ujiris for allegedly unpaid work that includes bracing a chandelier in the living room, installing epoxy coating on the garage floor, installing 12 HD cameras outside the house and installing six audio speakers at the property.

The Ujiris also allegedly agreed to pay $21,000 for the purchase and installation of “natural Dominican coral” to extend the pool deck. But the Ujiris allegedly refused to pay for the pool deck work due because they were “not aesthetically pleased with the natural color variations,” in the stone, the complaint states. Ensuring consistent colors in the stone would have cost twice as much, according to the contractor’s lawsuit.

The Ujiris filed a counterclaim on Friday, seeking to recoup $76,000 in estimated damages. They accuse the contractor of spending a week on agreed upon repairs to the house before allegedly stopping without completing the work.

In an email to The Real Deal, Harry A. Payton, the Ujiris’ attorney, said the Ujiris bought the house as a winter retreat.

“A $2.5 million home is a luxury home. One would expect it to look like a luxury home,” Payton wrote. “The finish work was poor and the contractor abandoned the punch list items within one week of closing. That is not how business should be conducted in South Florida.”

Attorneys with Uribarri’s companies did not return emailed requests for comment.

A list of deficiencies included with a letter from the Ujiri’s attorney totaled $76,000 for work the Ujiris allegedly either had done or had quoted, ranging from $75 to clean windows and caulk to $28,000 worth of work tied to the pool deck.

The house, built last year on a 1-acre lot, has six bedrooms and six bathrooms with a three-car garage, according to records. It listed in February 2019 with One Sotheby’s International Realty for $2.7 million. The developer had paid $585,000 for the property in 2017, records show.

Originally from Nigeria, Ujiri moved to the U.S. to play college basketball in North Dakota and Montana, according to the NBA’s website. He played professionally outside the U.S. before becoming the Denver Nuggets’ vice president of basketball operations in 2010. He became the Raptors’ president of basketball operations in 2013. He’s commanded national headlines recently due to an unrelated lawsuit over a fight between Ujiri and a sheriff’s deputy moments after the Raptors won their first NBA championship last year.

Other recent real estate lawsuits in South Florida include a Miami homebuyer’s accusations of fraudulent information in the listing; a suit accusing Three Hundred Collins in Miami Beach’s South-of-Fifth neighborhood of poor quality interiors and debts to contractors; and a contractor alleging unpaid work for the holding company for the Lennox Miami Beach hotel.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
construction defectslawsuits

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
1722 Southwest 18th Street (Realtor)

Buyer beware, or maybe not? Homebuyer sues agents, brokerage over listing information

Buyer beware, or maybe not? Homebuyer sues agents, brokerage over listing information
Natalie Brabner and Craig Studnicky

ISG’s Craig Studnicky and ex-wife embroiled in legal tussle over commissions and damaged reputations

ISG’s Craig Studnicky and ex-wife embroiled in legal tussle over commissions and damaged reputations
Three Hundred Collins

Three Hundred Collins allegedly marred by cheap materials, unpaid contractors and duped investors: lawsuit

Three Hundred Collins allegedly marred by cheap materials, unpaid contractors and duped investors: lawsuit
From left: 1900 Collins Avenue (Top), 229 19th Street, 1925 Liberty Avenue and 227 19th Street (Credit: Google Maps)

Contractor alleges unpaid work at Lennox Miami Beach hotel, amid legal battle between father-in-law and son-in-law

Contractor alleges unpaid work at Lennox Miami Beach hotel, amid legal battle between father-in-law and son-in-law
WeWork Lincoln Road with Sandeep Mathrani (Google Maps, WeWork)

WeWork’s Lincoln Road landlord seeks $20M in unpaid rent

WeWork’s Lincoln Road landlord seeks $20M in unpaid rent
Nine Island Avenue (Google Maps)

Construction firm alleges Venetian Islands condo association skipped out on $720K

Construction firm alleges Venetian Islands condo association skipped out on $720K
5350 Park with Armando Codina and Ana-Marie Codina

Codina Partners affiliate allegedly owes $3.6M for Downtown Doral condo construction: lawsuit

Codina Partners affiliate allegedly owes $3.6M for Downtown Doral condo construction: lawsuit
Lennar's Stuart Miller

Homestead homeowners association sues Lennar, alleges shoddy construction

Homestead homeowners association sues Lennar, alleges shoddy construction
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.