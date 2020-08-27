Open Menu

Two Roads Development lists Elysee sales center for $6M

Developer plans to move sales center from Biscayne Beach to Elysee Miami when the condo project is completed later this year

TRD MIAMI /
Aug.August 27, 2020 06:15 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
The sales center, David Restainer and Reid Boren

The sales center, David Restainer and Reid Boren

Two Roads Development is taking a different path with its sales gallery for Elysee Miami, a luxury condo project under construction in Edgewater.

The developer had planned to lease out or sell the commercial condo, which has been used as Elysee’s sales center, to a restaurant. Then the pandemic hit.

The 5,481-square-foot unit, located on the first floor of Biscayne Beach — a condo tower that was previously developed by Two Roads — hit the market for $6 million, according to Reid Boren, a partner at Two Roads. The developer will move the sales center to Elysee Miami, a 100-unit, 57-story condo tower at 700 Northeast 23rd Street, once it is completed later this year.

“It was always our intention to convert it, rent it or sell it to a restaurant, but the pandemic has had us look at different opportunities,” Boren said.

The current sales center is on the market with David Restainer of Douglas Elliman’s commercial division. Elliman is also handling sales of Elysee.

The Biscayne Beach unit includes an additional 2,360 square feet of outdoor space and comes with 15 parking spaces. It can be used as a restaurant, retail space or office. Restainer said the space is good for financial services companies looking to establish a South Florida office, due to its high ceilings, new ventilation system, outdoor space and private entry.

“It has the types of safety features and environment people are craving right now,” Restainer said.

The space was designed by French interior designer Jean-Louis Deniot, who’s handling the interior design of Elysee.

Boren said Elysee could receive its first temporary certificate of occupancy by the end of September, with closings beginning shortly after that. Sales launched in 2015, and the tower is nearly 75 percent presold. About six contracts have been signed in recent months, he said.

“We have a lot of people who are very warm leads, in contract, but went on pause when Covid hit,” Boren said. “They’re still interested in the building, but want to see what the world looks like, which I think is natural.”

Write to Katherine Kallergis at [email protected]

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Biscayne BeachedgewaterElysee Miami

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Aria on the Bay with Carlos Melo of the Melo Group and Bernardo Fort-Brescia from Arquitectonica

Melo’s Aria on the Bay allegedly plagued with construction defects: lawsuit

Melo’s Aria on the Bay allegedly plagued with construction defects: lawsuit
Hamilton on the Bay and listing broker Rani Hussami

Apartment giant Aimco buys waterfront Hamilton on the Bay tower in Edgewater

Apartment giant Aimco buys waterfront Hamilton on the Bay tower in Edgewater
Rendering of the project and Russell Galbut

Crescent Heights hits a snag with plan to develop high-rise Edgewater project

Crescent Heights hits a snag with plan to develop high-rise Edgewater project
(Credit: iStock)

Luxury condo prices drop in downtown Miami amid lockdown

Luxury condo prices drop in downtown Miami amid lockdown
Biscayne Beach

Lawsuit accuses Biscayne Beach developer and construction firms of shoddy work

Lawsuit accuses Biscayne Beach developer and construction firms of shoddy work
From left: Gran Paraiso and Bayside Terrace Condo

Gran Paraiso construction debris rained down on Edgewater condo building, lawsuit alleges

Gran Paraiso construction debris rained down on Edgewater condo building, lawsuit alleges
295 18th Street (Credit: Google Maps)

Edgewater condo tower’s retail space sells for $15M

Edgewater condo tower’s retail space sells for $15M
Mike Fay, John Crotty, 2121 North Bayshore Drive (Credit: Google Maps)

Edgewater condo building hits market as dev site

Edgewater condo building hits market as dev site
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.