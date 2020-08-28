Open Menu

Thor Equities sues to evict Stefano Ricci from Miami Design District

NY-based landlord alleges retailer owes $133,000 in rent

TRD MIAMI /
Aug.August 28, 2020 11:30 AM
By Keith Larsen
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Stefano Ricci, Joe Sitt and 118-120 Northeast 39th Street (Getty, Thor, Google Maps)

Stefano Ricci, Joe Sitt and 118-120 Northeast 39th Street (Getty, Thor, Google Maps)

Thor Equities is seeking to evict luxury fashion retailer Stefano Ricci from its store in Miami’s Design District.

The New York-based real estate firm alleges the luxury retailer owes more than $133,000 in rent at 118-120 Northeast 39th Street, according to a lawsuit filed in Miami-Dade County Circuit Court last week. Stefano Ricci’s lawyers fired back, filing a summons against Thor Equities for $11.6 million in New York Supreme Court on Aug. 25.

The Italian high fashion retailer began a 10-year lease at the Miami property in August 2015. Rents started at $100,000 per month and went up to $130,477 in year 10, according to the lawsuit.

Thor served Stefano Ricci with a notice of default in June after the tenant failed to pay its June rent, according to the landlord’s lawsuit.

Thor purchased the 3,702-square-foot property in April 2014 for $9.5 million, records show.

Stefano Ricci’s attorneys Adam Love and Cabot Marks of the New York law firm Marks DiPalermo did not immediately return a request for comment. A representative for Thor Equities did not return a request for comment.

After making a big splash in Miami 2013 and 2014,Thor sold most of its properties in the Design District a few years ago. In February 2016, Thor unloaded eight sites totaling nearly two blocks to RedSky Capital and JZ Capital Partners for $128 million. A month prior Thor sold four others to the same pair for $60 million.

Redsky and JZ recently sought to sell their entire Design District portfolio. And JZ said its Miami portfolio is now worthless as the losses have wiped away the equity in the assets, according to the company’s annual report.

A number of lawsuits have been filed by retail landlords against South Florida tenants over unpaid rent since the coronavirus pandemic began. Last week the owner of the Bal Harbour Shops filed an eviction lawsuit against Saks Fifth Avenue in Miami-Dade Circuit Court. In downtown Miami, Bayside Marketplace’s owner is seeking to evict five tenants, including Hard Rock Cafe and Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.

Thor has been in the news in recent months for its retail troubles. The company, led by Brooklyn product Joe Sitt, reportedly defaulted on a $25 million loan on its property 590 Fifth Avenue. Its landlord SL Green is seeking to foreclose.

Thor Equities is also seeking to evict tenants and is suing The Wing for late rent at its Bryant Park office. Sitt’s firm is demanding $270,000 in rent and other charges that the women-focused co-working company has allegedly failed to pay since March.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Design Districtjoseph sittlawsuitsthor equities

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Aria on the Bay with Carlos Melo of the Melo Group and Bernardo Fort-Brescia from Arquitectonica

Melo’s Aria on the Bay allegedly plagued with construction defects: lawsuit

Melo’s Aria on the Bay allegedly plagued with construction defects: lawsuit
Masai and Ramatu Ujiri with 11335 Southwest 82nd Avenue (Getty, Realtor)

Technical foul: Toronto Raptors’ Ujiri and contractor in legal battle over work on Miami house

Technical foul: Toronto Raptors’ Ujiri and contractor in legal battle over work on Miami house
1722 Southwest 18th Street (Realtor)

Buyer beware, or maybe not? Homebuyer sues agents, brokerage over listing information

Buyer beware, or maybe not? Homebuyer sues agents, brokerage over listing information
Natalie Brabner and Craig Studnicky

ISG’s Craig Studnicky and ex-wife embroiled in legal tussle over commissions and damaged reputations

ISG’s Craig Studnicky and ex-wife embroiled in legal tussle over commissions and damaged reputations
Three Hundred Collins

Three Hundred Collins allegedly marred by cheap materials, unpaid contractors and duped investors: lawsuit

Three Hundred Collins allegedly marred by cheap materials, unpaid contractors and duped investors: lawsuit
From left: 1900 Collins Avenue (Top), 229 19th Street, 1925 Liberty Avenue and 227 19th Street (Credit: Google Maps)

Contractor alleges unpaid work at Lennox Miami Beach hotel, amid legal battle between father-in-law and son-in-law

Contractor alleges unpaid work at Lennox Miami Beach hotel, amid legal battle between father-in-law and son-in-law
WeWork Lincoln Road with Sandeep Mathrani (Google Maps, WeWork)

WeWork’s Lincoln Road landlord seeks $20M in unpaid rent

WeWork’s Lincoln Road landlord seeks $20M in unpaid rent
Nine Island Avenue (Google Maps)

Construction firm alleges Venetian Islands condo association skipped out on $720K

Construction firm alleges Venetian Islands condo association skipped out on $720K
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.