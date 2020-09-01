Open Menu

Seagram scion pays $38M for West Palm affordable housing

Housing Trust Group sold the 264-unit rental community

TRD MIAMI /
Sep.September 01, 2020 04:32 PM
By Wade Tyler Millward
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
750 Malibu Bay Drive, West Palm Beach, Jeremy Bronfman, and Matthew Rieger of HTG

750 Malibu Bay Drive, West Palm Beach, Jeremy Bronfman, and Matthew Rieger of HTG

A company tied to a member of Seagram’s Bronfman family bought a 264-unit, waterfront West Palm Beach affordable housing community for $38 million.

Malibu Bay Preservation Limited, the buyer of the Malibu Bay Apartments at 750 Malibu Bay Drive, is managed by Jeremy Bronfman, a partner and founder of investment group Lincoln Avenue Capital, according to records. Bronfman is a scion of the family that founded the spirits company Seagram.

Lincoln Avenue Capital is an affordable housing investment group based in Santa Monica, California, founded by Bronfman and his brother, Eli.

The Housing Trust Group sold the rental community, built in 2004, records show. The sale equates to $144,000 per unit.

The community features 11 three-story residential buildings and a clubhouse on a 13-acre site. It also has a fitness center, gazebo, and more than 400 surface parking spaces. Malibu Bay has an average occupancy of about 95 percent, according to HTG’s website.

An online listing shows monthly rents range between $870 and $1,214. Apartments range from one to three bedrooms and from 705 square feet to 1,164 square feet. Income restrictions apply to some residents.

Lincoln Avenue Capital has 47 properties across 10 states, representing more than 9,000 units and 30,000 residents, according to its website. Its properties include Westview in Miami.

In April 2019, Bronfman bought a 112-unit affordable apartment complex in Homestead for $12 million.

Miami-based HTG — which bills itself as a top affordable housing developer in Florida — is run by father-son team Randy and Matthew Rieger. In July, HTG received approval for a preliminary plan to lease city-owned land for University Station, a mixed-use downtown development featuring 216 apartments, most with below-market rents.

In February, HTG closed on financing for a $25 million affordable housing community in West Kendall.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
affordable housingHousing Trust Groupmultifamilywest palm beach

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
4075 to 4201 Northwest 34th Street, Lauderdale Lakes and Peak Capital’s CEO Chris Manning (Credit: Google Maps)

Lauderdale Lakes affordable housing complex fetches $17M

Lauderdale Lakes affordable housing complex fetches $17M
Andrew Kurnit, Jeremy Ben-David, and Brian Sidman with a rendering of the project

Developers land $19M construction loan for Opa-locka affordable housing

Developers land $19M construction loan for Opa-locka affordable housing
Calum Weaver with 2101 Normandy Drive, Miami Beach, 3555 Northwest 83rd Avenue, Doral, 1442 Northeast Miami Court, Miami, and 937 Southwest Fifth Street, Miami (Credit: Google Maps)

South Florida multifamily sales fell 50% in first half of year: report

South Florida multifamily sales fell 50% in first half of year: report
Related Group Senior VP of Development Bill Shewalter and a site plan of the project (Related Group)

Related plans low-rise multifamily project in Hollywood

Related plans low-rise multifamily project in Hollywood
Steven Hudson and the Bristol

Ka-ching: Financial services honcho pays $7M for condo at The Bristol

Ka-ching: Financial services honcho pays $7M for condo at The Bristol
Landing CEO Bill Smith (Linkedin, iStock)

Rental membership startup Landing lands in South Florida

Rental membership startup Landing lands in South Florida
Jonathan Shechtman from Axonic and Herve Barbera from Bar, with 4860 Sandstone Lane

Bar Invest pays $56M for West Palm apartments

Bar Invest pays $56M for West Palm apartments
Rendering of the project, Richard Paul Richman, Deme Mekras and Elliot Shainberg

Richman plans senior housing on Allapattah Opportunity Zone property

Richman plans senior housing on Allapattah Opportunity Zone property
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.