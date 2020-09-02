Open Menu

Art Basel cancels Miami Beach fair in December

Next fair is scheduled for December 2021

TRD MIAMI /
Sep.September 02, 2020 01:25 PM
By Ina Cordle
Art Basel Miami in 2019 (Getty, iStock)

Art Basel Miami Beach is canceled this year, delivering an economic blow to South Florida hotels, restaurants, stores and other venues.

The renowned art fair takes place each year in early December at the Miami Beach Convention Center, but will not be held this year due to the pandemic, Switzerland-based Art Basel announced on Wednesday.

The annual fair draws well-heeled art lovers from around the world, and spins off other art shows, leading to a financial boost for South Florida.

Art Basel cited limitations and uncertainty about the staging of large-scale events, international travel restrictions and bans, as well as quarantine regulations within the United States and internationally, in its announcement.

“It is with great regret and disappointment that we announce the cancellation of our December show in Miami Beach, as we know how crucial our show is for our galleries, as well as for the greater Miami arts community and economy,” Noah Horowitz, director of the Americas for Art Basel, said in a statement.

The next edition of Art Basel in Miami Beach will take place from Dec. 2 to Dec. 5, 2021, with preview days on Dec. 1 and Dec. 2, 2021, the fair said.

Tags
art baselmiami beach

