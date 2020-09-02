UPDATED, Sept. 2, 4:35 p.m.: Cervera Real Estate signed a long-term lease for a new office in South Beach.

The Miami-based brokerage will be moving into a ground-floor office space at Murano at Portofino in the South-of-Fifth neighborhood, according to a release.

The new location at 1000 South Pointe Drive, Suite 100, will serve as the firm’s new South Beach flagship office starting in mid-September. Cervera is moving from its office at 868 Commerce Street in Miami Beach, going from 1,500 square feet to 460 square feet.

Veronica Cervera Goeseke, CEO of Cervera Real Estate, said the firm has wanted the space for years, and as soon as Douglas Elliman vacated it, “we jumped on it.” She said the move is for a better location, and the firm has a hired Paul Pearson to design the new space.

Cervera Managing Partner Alicia Cervera Lamadrid said in the release that the move feels like “coming back home” and that the firm will continue to preserve the legacy in “SoFi.” Cervera represented and sold out more than 80 percent of the waterfront high-rises in the South-of-Fifth neighborhood, including Apogee South Beach, Icon South Beach, Murano at Portofino, Murano Grande, Portofino Tower South Beach and Yacht Club at Portofino, according to the release.

The brokerage has 14 locations in South Florida, from Fort Lauderdale to South Miami.

In July, Javier Cervera Jr. bought a two-building, 90-unit apartment complex near Miami International Airport for $13.2 million.