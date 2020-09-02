Open Menu

Developers land $19M construction loan for Opa-locka affordable housing

Joint venture plans 112 townhomes in 23 buildings

TRD MIAMI /
Sep.September 02, 2020 11:30 AM
By Wade Tyler Millward
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Andrew Kurnit, Jeremy Ben-David, and Brian Sidman with a rendering of the project

Andrew Kurnit, Jeremy Ben-David, and Brian Sidman with a rendering of the project

A joint venture closed on a $19 million construction loan for a $26 million Opa-locka development geared toward affordable housing.

Redwood National Properties, a subsidiary of BAS Holdings Investments, in a joint venture with Winston Capital Partners, paid $5 million for a 10-acre site at 1719 Northwest 143rd Street within the existing Mirage at Sailboat Cove, according to a release.

The developers plan to build 112 four-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath townhouses in 23 buildings. Mirage at Sailboat Cove, built in 2007 along Mitchell Lake, has 59 units.

Coastland Construction is the builder on the project. The joint venture plans to begin delivering units in mid-2021 and finish the development in early 2022, according to the release.

Miami-based BAS Holdings, led by Brian A. Sidman, focuses on parking investments, land deals and workforce housing developments. Sidman is also co-founder and principal at Metis Innovative, a venture capital firm focused on investments in early stage neuroscience medical device and technology companies, according to BAS’ website. He also worked with Michael Packan on Keystone National Properties to cater to 1031 investors.

Winston Capital is led by David Burstyn.

Andrew Kurnit of DWNTWN Realty Advisors helped secure the construction loan from City National Bank of Florida. AXS Law Group partner and BAS general counsel Jeremy Ben-David represented the joint venture in closing the loan, according to the release.

Cushman & Wakefield recently reported that a record 28,000 multifamily units are under construction in South Florida.

Other multifamily properties under development in South Florida include a 420-unit cluster of low-rise apartment buildings along a canal in Hollywood by the Related Group, a senior housing development in Allapattah by the Richman Group and a mixed-use downtown Hollywood development featuring 216 apartments by Housing Trust Group.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
affordable housingmultifamilyopa-locka

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
4075 to 4201 Northwest 34th Street, Lauderdale Lakes and Peak Capital’s CEO Chris Manning (Credit: Google Maps)

Lauderdale Lakes affordable housing complex fetches $17M

Lauderdale Lakes affordable housing complex fetches $17M
750 Malibu Bay Drive, West Palm Beach, Jeremy Bronfman, and Matthew Rieger of HTG

Seagram scion pays $38M for West Palm affordable housing

Seagram scion pays $38M for West Palm affordable housing
Calum Weaver with 2101 Normandy Drive, Miami Beach, 3555 Northwest 83rd Avenue, Doral, 1442 Northeast Miami Court, Miami, and 937 Southwest Fifth Street, Miami (Credit: Google Maps)

South Florida multifamily sales fell 50% in first half of year: report

South Florida multifamily sales fell 50% in first half of year: report
Related Group Senior VP of Development Bill Shewalter and a site plan of the project (Related Group)

Related plans low-rise multifamily project in Hollywood

Related plans low-rise multifamily project in Hollywood
Landing CEO Bill Smith (Linkedin, iStock)

Rental membership startup Landing lands in South Florida

Rental membership startup Landing lands in South Florida
From top: 13185 Northwest 47th Avenue, 13050 Northwest 47th Avenue and 4700 Northwest 47th Avenue (Google Maps)

Cast away: Boatmaker sells Opa-locka warehouses for $11M

Cast away: Boatmaker sells Opa-locka warehouses for $11M
Rendering of the project, Richard Paul Richman, Deme Mekras and Elliot Shainberg

Richman plans senior housing on Allapattah Opportunity Zone property

Richman plans senior housing on Allapattah Opportunity Zone property
Jeff Ardizon and Robert Suris with 950 West 49th Street, Hialeah

Estate Companies buys shuttered Hialeah Ramada for $15M

Estate Companies buys shuttered Hialeah Ramada for $15M
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.