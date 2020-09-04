Open Menu

Hollywood waterfront home sale sets new record for the city

Couple paid $4.3M for 4K sf house built in 2018

TRD MIAMI /
Sep.September 04, 2020 01:30 PM
By Wade Tyler Millward
The Hollywood waterfront home

A couple’s purchase of a waterfront home in Hollywood set a new sales record for the city, according to the listing brokerage.

Yuriy Tsarev and Elena Evtushenko paid $4.3 million for the house at 919 South Southlake Drive, in the Hollywood Lakes neighborhood, records show.

They bought the home from Frank and Cheryl Goldstein. The Goldsteins paid $1.8 million for the land in 2015, according to records. The one-story, 4,000-square-foot house was built in 2018.

The living room of the home

Scott Patterson of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty had the listing, according to a press release, which called the deal a record sale for waterfront Hollywood homes. EWM declined to identify the buyers, but said they bought the house sight unseen.

Oxana Obolevitch with One Sotheby’s International Realty brought the buyers.

The house listed for $4.5 million in July. It has five bedrooms, a pool and moveable walls of glass among its features.

Among new projects coming to Hollywood, the Related Group plans to build a 420-unit cluster of low-rise apartment buildings along a canal next to the Oakwood Plaza shopping center. And a French developer plans to build a 78-unit project with rental apartments and townhouses on city-owned land west of downtown, near city hall.

Tags
hollywood

