A couple’s purchase of a waterfront home in Hollywood set a new sales record for the city, according to the listing brokerage.

Yuriy Tsarev and Elena Evtushenko paid $4.3 million for the house at 919 South Southlake Drive, in the Hollywood Lakes neighborhood, records show.

They bought the home from Frank and Cheryl Goldstein. The Goldsteins paid $1.8 million for the land in 2015, according to records. The one-story, 4,000-square-foot house was built in 2018.

Scott Patterson of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty had the listing, according to a press release, which called the deal a record sale for waterfront Hollywood homes. EWM declined to identify the buyers, but said they bought the house sight unseen.

Oxana Obolevitch with One Sotheby’s International Realty brought the buyers.

The house listed for $4.5 million in July. It has five bedrooms, a pool and moveable walls of glass among its features.

Among new projects coming to Hollywood, the Related Group plans to build a 420-unit cluster of low-rise apartment buildings along a canal next to the Oakwood Plaza shopping center. And a French developer plans to build a 78-unit project with rental apartments and townhouses on city-owned land west of downtown, near city hall.