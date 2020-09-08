Open Menu

Miami condo sales rise in first week of September

Top 10 sales ranged from $1.4M to $8M

TRD MIAMI /
Sep.September 08, 2020 12:30 PM
By Jordan Pandy
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Condo sales and dollar volume both rose in Miami-Dade County last week.

A total of 167 condos sold for $83.7 million last week in Miami-Dade. That’s compared to 125 units that sold for $54.5 million the previous week. Condos last week sold for an average price of about $502,000 or $326 per square foot.

The most expensive sale was for unit 1008 at Grove at Grand Bay in Coconut Grove, which traded for $8 million, or more than $1,300 per square foot. Gabriela Dajer represented the seller, while Allison Blumenthal brought the buyer. The unit was listed for one day.

The second most expensive sale of the week was at Grovenor House, also in Coconut Grove. Penthouse 3202 sold for $7 million, or just under $1,000 per square foot, after 442 days on the market. Jorge Uribe was both the seller’s and buyer’s agent.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from Aug. 30 to Sep. 5. Click on the map for more information:

Most expensive
The Grove #1901S | 1 day on market | $8M | $1,365 psf | Listing agent: Gabriela Dajer | Buyer’s agent: Allison Blumenthal

Least expensive
The Ritz-Carlton #208 | 158 days on market | $1.4M | $729 psf | Listing agent: Cyril Bijaoui | Buyer’s agent: Mark Balsom

Most days on market
Acqualina Ocean Residence #1905 | 642 days on market | $1.7M | $768 psf | Listing agent: Victoria Romanenko | Buyer’s agent: Jack Esquenazi

Fewest days on market
The Grove #1901S | 1 day on market | $8M | $1,365 psf | Listing agent: Gabriela Dajer | Buyer’s agent: Allison Blumenthal





Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
coconut groveluxury real estate

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Mike Fernandez and Grove at Grand Bay unit 1901S (Getty, Lifestyle Production Group)

Miami billionaire Mike Fernandez sells Grove at Grand Bay condo

Miami billionaire Mike Fernandez sells Grove at Grand Bay condo
Map of priciest condo sales and One Bal Harbour (Google Maps)

Condo sales rise, but dollar volume falls again in Miami-Dade

Condo sales rise, but dollar volume falls again in Miami-Dade
Map of priciest condo sales and One Thousand Museum (Credit: Google Maps)

Miami-Dade condo sales rise while dollar volume falls again

Miami-Dade condo sales rise while dollar volume falls again
David Martin, Jorge Perez, and One Park Grove (Credit: Robin Hill)

Terra and Related pay off $112M construction loan for Park Grove condo tower

Terra and Related pay off $112M construction loan for Park Grove condo tower
Map of priciest condo sales and Turnberry Ocean Colony (Credit: Google Maps)

Condo sales rise, but dollar volume falls in Miami-Dade

Condo sales rise, but dollar volume falls in Miami-Dade
Vizcaya Museum and Gardens and Joel Hoffman (Credit: Robin Hill)

Vizcaya needs money to operate, launches $1M fundraising campaign

Vizcaya needs money to operate, launches $1M fundraising campaign
Map of priciest condo sales and Bayview Fisher Island (Credit: Google Maps)

Weekly condo sales fall again in early August

Weekly condo sales fall again in early August
Map of priciest condo sales and 321 Ocean (Credit: Google Maps)

Miami’s condo market rebounds, led by $22M sale at 321 Ocean

Miami’s condo market rebounds, led by $22M sale at 321 Ocean
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.