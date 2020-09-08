Condo sales and dollar volume both rose in Miami-Dade County last week.

A total of 167 condos sold for $83.7 million last week in Miami-Dade. That’s compared to 125 units that sold for $54.5 million the previous week. Condos last week sold for an average price of about $502,000 or $326 per square foot.

The most expensive sale was for unit 1008 at Grove at Grand Bay in Coconut Grove, which traded for $8 million, or more than $1,300 per square foot. Gabriela Dajer represented the seller, while Allison Blumenthal brought the buyer. The unit was listed for one day.

The second most expensive sale of the week was at Grovenor House, also in Coconut Grove. Penthouse 3202 sold for $7 million, or just under $1,000 per square foot, after 442 days on the market. Jorge Uribe was both the seller’s and buyer’s agent.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from Aug. 30 to Sep. 5. Click on the map for more information:

Most expensive

The Grove #1901S | 1 day on market | $8M | $1,365 psf | Listing agent: Gabriela Dajer | Buyer’s agent: Allison Blumenthal

Least expensive

The Ritz-Carlton #208 | 158 days on market | $1.4M | $729 psf | Listing agent: Cyril Bijaoui | Buyer’s agent: Mark Balsom

Most days on market

Acqualina Ocean Residence #1905 | 642 days on market | $1.7M | $768 psf | Listing agent: Victoria Romanenko | Buyer’s agent: Jack Esquenazi

Fewest days on market

