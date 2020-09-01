<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Condo sales slightly rose while dollar volume again fell in Miami-Dade County last week.

A total of 125 condos sold for $54.5 million last week in Miami-Dade. That’s compared to 114 units that sold for $55.6 million the previous week. Condos last week sold for an average price of about $436,000 or $304 per square foot.

The most expensive sale was for unit 1008 at One Bal Harbour in Bal Harbour, which traded for $4.5 million, or more than $1,500 per square foot. Marie Joarlette represented the seller, while Fritz Burton Wagor brought the buyer. The unit was listed for just over a month.

The second most expensive sale of the week was at Ocean Tower One in Key Biscayne. Penthouse 2 sold for $4 million, or $1,053 per square foot, after 626 days on the Multiple Listing Service. Brigitte Nachtigall was the listing agent.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from Aug. 23 to Aug. 29. Click on the map for more information:

Most expensive

One Bal Harbor #1008 | 34 days on market | $4.5M | $1,629 psf | Listing agent: Marie Joarlette | Buyer’s agent: Fritz Burton Wagor

Least expensive

Mar Azul #4CN | 60 days on market | $1.2M | $507 psf | Listing agent: Brigitte Nachtigall | Buyer’s agent: Mariela Stochetti

Most days on market

Ocean Tower One #PH2 | 626 days on market | $4M | $1,054 psf | Listing agent: Brigitte Nachtigall

Fewest days on market

