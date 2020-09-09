Jonathan Kislak trades his mansion for a penthouse

Jonathan Kislak, son of the late real estate investor Jay Kislak, traded his Pinecrest mansion for a Coconut Grove penthouse.

Kislak and his wife, Kristine, bought unit 3202 in the Grovenor House at 2627 South Bayshore Drive in Miami for $7 million, according to records. The sellers are Benny and Annie Bergeron, who had paid $7 million for the condo in 2013.

The two-story, 7,061-square-foot penthouse was designed by architect Jenifer Briley and features multiple terraces and a rooftop area with panoramic views of marinas and Biscayne Bay, according to the listing.

Jorge Uribe of One Sotheby’s International Realty represented both the sellers and buyers.

The four-bedroom, three-and-a-half bathroom condo was originally listed in 2017 for nearly $9.9 million. It had various price chops since then, most recently to $7.6 million in May 2019.

Last month, Kislak sold his 8,540-square-foot mansion at 3570 Battersea Road to Oscar J. Villa for $8.3 million. Kislak bought the Pinecrest home in 1995 for $2.2 million.

Kislak is a principal of Miami-based Antares Capital Corp., a venture capital firm, according to its website. He also served as deputy under secretary for small community and rural development of the U.S. Department of Agriculture during the George H.W. Bush administration.

Jonathan’s father, Jay, who died in 2018, was chairman of the Miami Lakes-based Kislak Organization. The company acquired and managed more than 7,000 multifamily units, and brokered more than 1,550 commercial real estate transactions, according to his obituary.

The Coconut Grove condo purchase was listed as the second-highest priced in The Real Deal’s weekly roundup.

Miami billionaire Mike Fernandez sold his Grove at Grand Bay condo just a couple of blocks away for $8 million.