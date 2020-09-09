Open Menu

Miami-Dade mayor: Bars and nightclubs won’t reopen until there’s a vaccine

County will push the curfew to 11 p.m. beginning on Monday

TRD MIAMI /
Sep.September 09, 2020 02:45 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez (Credit: Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

Bars, nightclubs and movie theaters will remain closed in Miami-Dade County, though some outside activities can restart, and the curfew has been extended an extra hour.

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez announced that more outdoor activities will be allowed beginning next week, two weeks after indoor dining was allowed to resume. Zoo Miami and Jungle Island will be able to reopen on Monday with masks and social distancing enforced. Most indoor spaces and playgrounds at both Zoo Miami and Jungle Island will remain closed.

Other venues also will remain closed. “I don’t foresee opening bars and nightclubs in the future until we get a vaccine,” Gimenez said.

Movie theaters will also remain closed for now. Gimenez said the county’s medical advisers “felt it was better to hold off on that” until after next week.

Rental bike, scooter and moped companies can resume operations, but must provide sanitizing wipes and disinfect daily.

The 10 p.m. curfew will be extended to 11 p.m. starting on Monday, as long as the number of new coronavirus cases continues to fall, the mayor said. The extra hour means restaurants can stay open later for diners.

Those attending the University of Miami Hurricanes football game on Thursday at Hard Rock Stadium will be able to stay for the entire game if it ends after the current 10 p.m. curfew.

The county has issued citations to 612 businesses, and 140 businesses had been shut down as of Tuesday for violating rules, Gimenez said.

To date, Miami-Dade has had 162,433 coronavirus cases and 2,740 deaths. Statewide, 652,148 positive cases of Covid-19 have been reported, and 12,115 deaths, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Restaurants were allowed to reopen at 50 percent indoor capacity Aug. 31, as long as tables are spaced at least six feet apart with a maximum of six people per table. It marked the second time restaurants could restart their indoor dining, after being shut down again In June due to a surge in positive coronavirus cases.





