Open Menu

Restaurants can reopen their dining rooms in Miami-Dade starting next week

Indoor occupancy limited to 50%, with a maximum of six people per table

TRD MIAMI /
Aug.August 25, 2020 05:00 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Photo illustration of Mayor Carlos Gimenez (Getty, iStock)

Photo illustration of Mayor Carlos Gimenez (Getty, iStock)

Restaurant dining rooms in Miami-Dade County can reopen beginning on Monday, more than a month after restaurants were ordered to close indoor seating due to spiking coronavirus cases.

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez said restaurants will be able to operate at 50 percent capacity indoors, as long as tables are spaced at least six feet apart with a maximum of six people per table. He said the decision came after consulting with medical experts and the White House.

The countywide 10 p.m. curfew will remain in effect. Gimenez said that the county will revisit pushing the curfew to 11 p.m. after Labor Day weekend. He also added that he plans to keep the beaches open, though that can change.

Individual cities may be stricter with the reopening guidelines, but cannot be less restrictive than the county.

Gimenez called it the “first step” and said “we must keep our guard up.”

The announcement comes as the uptick in coronavirus cases begins to slow in Miami-Dade. The 14‐day average positivity rate in Miami-Dade is 10.29 percent as of Tuesday, according to the county’s New Normal dashboard.

To date, Miami-Dade has had 153,385 cases and 2,277 deaths. Statewide, 605,502 positive cases of Covid-19 have been reported, and nearly 11,000 deaths, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Gimenez said restaurants will be required to keep doors and windows open if possible, and keep the air conditioning running. Diners can only remove their masks once food and drinks are present on their tables, and must wear masks when they leave their tables.

Countywide, a number of restaurants have either closed permanently, been unable to offer outdoor dining, or have decided to close temporarily due to the effects of the pandemic on their businesses. Shortly after the mayor announced restrictions in July, restaurant owners protested that decision.

Casinos and bars will remain closed, though Gimenez hinted that casinos may be able to open sooner than bars.

Write to Katherine Kallergis at [email protected]

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
carlos gimenezcoronavirusmiami daderestaurants

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
1920 Alton Road and Phil Gutman (Google Maps)

Italian restaurateur lists Sunset Juice Cafe property for $24M

Italian restaurateur lists Sunset Juice Cafe property for $24M
(iStock)

A buyer’s market: Condo supply soars in downtown Miami

A buyer’s market: Condo supply soars in downtown Miami
An illustration f Mayor of Miami Beach Dan Gelber (Credit: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

Miami Beach to allow short-term rentals in condos, hotels

Miami Beach to allow short-term rentals in condos, hotels
Paseo de la Riviera and Brent Reynolds

Developer completes $225M Paseo de la Riviera mixed-use project

Developer completes $225M Paseo de la Riviera mixed-use project
Vizcaya Museum and Gardens and Joel Hoffman (Credit: Robin Hill)

Vizcaya needs money to operate, launches $1M fundraising campaign

Vizcaya needs money to operate, launches $1M fundraising campaign
Map of priciest condo sales and Bayview Fisher Island (Credit: Google Maps)

Weekly condo sales fall again in early August

Weekly condo sales fall again in early August
South Florida Resi Contracts Up in July (Credit: iStock)

South Florida resi contracts continued to rise in July

South Florida resi contracts continued to rise in July
WeWork Lincoln Road with Sandeep Mathrani (Google Maps, WeWork)

WeWork’s Lincoln Road landlord seeks $20M in unpaid rent

WeWork’s Lincoln Road landlord seeks $20M in unpaid rent
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.