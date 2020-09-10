Open Menu

Bad breakup? Developer Vlad Doronin sues ex Naomi Campbell

Doronin alleges he’s owned more than $3M in cash, personal property

TRD MIAMI /
Sep.September 10, 2020 02:30 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Vladislav Doronin and Naomi Campbell (Credit: Eamonn McCormack/Getty Images)

Real estate developer Vlad Doronin is suing his ex-girlfriend, supermodel Naomi Campbell, for millions of dollars.

Doronin, who develops projects in South Florida and New York, filed a summons in New York County Supreme Court on Friday. He alleges that Campbell wrongfully refused to repay loans that Doronin made to her and failed to return personal property valued at more than $3 million. TMZ first reported the lawsuit.

Campbell and Doronin dated between 2008 and 2013, according to the Telegraph. Among the gifts he reportedly gave her is a 25-bedroom house on Cleopatra Island in Turkey, which is shaped like the Egyptian Eye of Horus.

Doronin is chairman and CEO of OKO Group, owner and chairman of Aman Resorts, and founder of Moscow-based Capital Group.

Paul M. O’Connor III, a partner at Kasowitz Benson Torres LLP, which represents Doronin, said in an emailed statement that his client tried to resolve “a series of ongoing disputes” with Campbell in private. “Unfortunately, despite our client’s best efforts that was not possible, and seeking resolution through the legal system is the only option remaining,” the statement reads.

Campbell’s law firm in London did not respond to requests for comment.

In South Florida, Doronin’s OKO Group is working on a number of developments, including a Class A office tower in Brickell, a luxury Aman-branded hotel and condo building in Miami Beach, and condo projects in Edgewater and Brickell. The firm also owns property in Fort Lauderdale.

In New York, OKO is partnering with Cain International on a luxury condo conversion of the Crown Building. Last year, the developers closed on a $750 million construction loan for the project.





