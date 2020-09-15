“South Florida by the numbers” is a web feature that catalogs the most notable, quirky and surprising real estate statistics.

Against the backdrop of a global pandemic and crackling racial tension, the Miami Heat find themselves back in the spotlight this month, with their first trip to the NBA Eastern Conference Finals since 2014. September basketball is an unprecedented experience, with the league’s return to play after a three-month layoff (due to the pandemic) inside the confines of an ultra-sterile “bubble” environment, at the ESPN/Disney complex in nearby Orlando.

This version of the Miami Heat is decidedly different from the extraordinary, star-driven “Big Three” era of six years ago, earning their wins through a mix of hustle, shooting, and bending each game to their advantages. While there may not be any “home” games for the team this post-season, we remain curious about the real estate activities of current and former players, as well as the team itself. The Heat is on (again) in this month’s edition of “South Florida by the numbers.”

$2.5 million: Recent price reduction on Dwyane Wade’s Miami Beach mansion, now offered at $26.5 million. The Miami Heat legend retired at the end of last season, and also has another home for sale in California’s Sherman Oaks area for $6.2 million. [LATimes]

134: Number of rental apartment units for low-income residents developed in North Miami by Udonis Haslem, a Miami native and member of the Heat since 2003. Haslem’s real estate company has partnered with Magellan Housing to develop a mixed-use development called Atala, with affordable apartments and a 10,000-square-foot commercial building on 6.32 acres of city-owned land at 13780 Northeast Fifth Avenue, formerly known as Rucks Park. [TheRealDeal]

$60,000: Annual amount budgeted for housing by Heat rookie sensation Tyler Herro, who credits an unnamed Miami Realtor with helping him find his apartment in this “My First Million” interview. While Herro is renting his current home, he mentions that “In the near future, I do want to do something in real estate. That is something that really intrigues me, away from the court.” [GQ]

1,500: Gallons of saltwater in a fish tank installed in the $7.3 million Miami Beach home of former Heat center Hassan Whiteside, which is being leased by current Heat center Meyers Leonard – for whom Whiteside was traded last July. The fish tank was once featured on Animal Planet’s “Tanked” aquarium program. [SunSentinel]

$2 million: In lieu of a corporate sponsor, annual fee Miami-Dade County must pay Miami Heat sister company and arena manager Basketball Properties. The county’s 20-year deal with American Airlines ended in December of last year, and while the pandemic has complicated efforts to secure a new sponsor, the county and their consultants reportedly have “multiple leads.” [MiamiToday]

