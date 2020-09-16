Open Menu

Preleasing begins at Novo Las Olas in downtown Fort Lauderdale

Apartment tower is part of The Main Las Olas mixed-use project, developed by by Stiles and Shorenstein Properties

TRD MIAMI /
Sep.September 16, 2020 12:38 PM
By Wade Tyler Millward
Kenneth Stiles and a rendering of Novo Las Olas

UPDATED, Sept. 16, 3:30 p.m.: A 341-unit, 27-story apartment tower in downtown Fort Lauderdale is launching preleasing and expects move-ins to start in November.

Novo Las Olas, at 201 East Las Olas Boulevard, is part of The Main Las Olas, 1.4 million-square-foot mixed-use property that will feature the city’s first GreenWise Market by Publix Super Markets. The 28,000-square-foot GreenWise is also expected to open in November, according to a press release.

The Main Las Olas is a joint venture by Fort Lauderdale-based Stiles and San Francisco-based Shorenstein Properties. Stiles is the general contractor. The development also features a 25-story Class A office tower currently under construction. Commercial rents range from $40 per square foot to $45 per square foot for spaces up to 25,199 square feet, according to an online listing.

The apartment tower will feature studios, one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom units from 600 square feet to 1,400 square feet. Monthly rents will start just under $1,800 for a studio to over $4,000 for a three-bedroom, according to a Stiles spokesperson. Greystar will manage the tower. Architecture firm Cooper Cary designed the complex.

Amenities at Novo Las Olas will include 24-hour concierge; a sky terrace and lounge; a pool area with fire pit, cabanas and gaming areas; an outdoor entertainment pergola with grills, pizza oven and green egg grills; a fitness center; co-working lounge; club room; bike storage with bike repair equipment; a dog park and grooming station.

In 2018, Stiles and Shorenstein closed on two loans totaling nearly $204 million for The Main Las Olas.

Stiles is also the developer of a major downtown Fort Lauderdale office tower, 200 Las Olas Circle.

In August, a 243-unit multifamily building in Fort Lauderdale launched virtual leasing after gaining its certificate of occupancy.

In June, a Miami developer bought the Fourth Avenue Church of God near Fort Lauderdale’s Flagler Village, with plans for a mixed-use project that will have a food hall.





