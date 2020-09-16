Open Menu

Rilea Group scores $46M construction loan for Sunrise apartments

Developer paid $10M for the shopping center property in 2019

TRD MIAMI /
Sep.September 16, 2020 10:30 AM
By Jordan Pandy
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Alan Ojeda and 8894 NW 44 Street in Sunrise (Google Maps)

Alan Ojeda and 8894 NW 44 Street in Sunrise (Google Maps)

The Rilea Group closed on a construction loan for a multifamily development in Sunrise.

Property records show an affiliate of Alan Ojeda’s Rilea Group secured the $45.8 million loan from Abanca USA for Vista Verda at Sunrise, a 288-unit project at 8894 Northwest 44th Street.

Rilea paid $10.4 million for the property in 2019, which was previously home to Pine Plaza, a 135,732-square-foot shopping center that was built in 1986. Tenants included Winn-Dixie.

Tony Rey, director of construction at Rilea Group, said via email that the developer plans to break ground in October and deliver the project by the summer of 2022. Vista Verde at Sunrise will include a swimming pool and sundeck, racquetball court, and other amenities.

MSA Architects is designing the project, according to the developer’s website.

In Sunrise, a western Broward County city, developer Joseph Kavana recently completed the first tower in a major master-planned development called Metropica.

Rilea Group’s previous projects include the Bond on Brickell condo tower, completed in 2017, and the office tower at 1450 Brickell Avenue.





Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
construction loansReal Estate and FinanceRilea Groupsunrise

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Yard 8 and Wood Partners CEO Joseph Keough (Courtesy of ACRE)

Wood Partners lands $86M refi for Midtown Miami apartments

Wood Partners lands $86M refi for Midtown Miami apartments
David Martin, Jorge Perez, and One Park Grove (Credit: Robin Hill)

Terra and Related pay off $112M construction loan for Park Grove condo tower

Terra and Related pay off $112M construction loan for Park Grove condo tower
Sunrise Imposes Moratorium To Avoid “Food Desert” Threat

Sunrise suspends small store developments that pose “food desert” threat

Sunrise suspends small store developments that pose “food desert” threat
Masoud Shojaee and a rendering of Shoma Village 

Shoma Group scores $67M loan for mixed-use Hialeah project

Shoma Group scores $67M loan for mixed-use Hialeah project
Metropica and Joseph Kavana

First condo tower at massive Metropica development in Sunrise completed

First condo tower at massive Metropica development in Sunrise completed
Housing Trust Group CEO and president Matt Rieger and Hudson Village renderings

HTG scores financing for Hollywood affordable housing project

HTG scores financing for Hollywood affordable housing project
J.C. de Ona, Southeast Florida Division President of Centennial Bank, Amelia Mixed Use rendering

Prestige Companies nabs loan for mixed-use project in Hialeah

Prestige Companies nabs loan for mixed-use project in Hialeah
Al Patel, President of Baywood Hotels and 1101 Northwest 57th Avenue (Credit: Google Maps)

Baywood scores $31M loan to build hotel near Miami International Airport

Baywood scores $31M loan to build hotel near Miami International Airport
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.