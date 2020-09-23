South Florida architectural firms Swedroe Architecture and Rex Nichols Architects formed a joint venture partnership.

The new firm, called Swedroe + Rex Nichols Architects, will focus on luxury single-family residential projects, and mid-rise and high-rise projects with multifamily, hotels and other commercial uses. Swedroe Architecture, formerly known as Robert M. Swedroe Architects & Planners, was founded in Miami Beach in 1974. Rex Nichols, founded in 1985, is based in Pompano Beach.

Steve Levine joined Newmark Knight Frank in Florida as an executive managing director focused on industrial real estate. Levine is one of 11 industrial brokers who joined Newmark from Savills.

JLL added three brokers to grow its retail advisory services across Florida. Andrew Kaye joined JLL as vice president; Steven Robinson, who relocated from New York, is a vice president; and Clifton Magee joined JLL as a senior associate based in Orlando.

Kaye was previously with CIM Group, where he was a director overseeing the company’s East Coast retail portfolio. Robinson has been with JLL five years, focused on tenant representation and agency leasing in the New York market.

Berger Commercial Realty/Corfac International hired Julia C. Johnson as a senior property manager in Fort Lauderdale. Johnson will help oversee properties within the firm’s 8 million-square-foot property management portfolio.

Johnson joined Berger Commercial’s Fort Lauderdale office from Sustainable Management Group, where she was a projects and sustainability manager for the Broward County Convention Center. Johnson has also served as property manager with Transwestern Commercial Services, Trammell Crow Company, Terranova Corporation and Insignia/ESG.