Open Menu

Movers & Shakers: South Florida architecture firms merge & more

NKF, JLL and Berger Commercial Realty also made hires

TRD MIAMI /
Sep.September 23, 2020 08:45 AM
By Jordan Pandy
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Robert M. Swedroe and Steve Levine

Robert M. Swedroe and Steve Levine

South Florida architectural firms Swedroe Architecture and Rex Nichols Architects formed a joint venture partnership.

The new firm, called Swedroe + Rex Nichols Architects, will focus on luxury single-family residential projects, and mid-rise and high-rise projects with multifamily, hotels and other commercial uses. Swedroe Architecture, formerly known as Robert M. Swedroe Architects & Planners, was founded in Miami Beach in 1974. Rex Nichols, founded in 1985, is based in Pompano Beach.

Steve Levine joined Newmark Knight Frank in Florida as an executive managing director focused on industrial real estate. Levine is one of 11 industrial brokers who joined Newmark from Savills.

JLL added three brokers to grow its retail advisory services across Florida. Andrew Kaye joined JLL as vice president; Steven Robinson, who relocated from New York, is a vice president; and Clifton Magee joined JLL as a senior associate based in Orlando.

Kaye was previously with CIM Group, where he was a director overseeing the company’s East Coast retail portfolio. Robinson has been with JLL five years, focused on tenant representation and agency leasing in the New York market.

Berger Commercial Realty/Corfac International hired Julia C. Johnson as a senior property manager in Fort Lauderdale. Johnson will help oversee properties within the firm’s 8 million-square-foot property management portfolio.

Johnson joined Berger Commercial’s Fort Lauderdale office from Sustainable Management Group, where she was a projects and sustainability manager for the Broward County Convention Center. Johnson has also served as property manager with Transwestern Commercial Services, Trammell Crow Company, Terranova Corporation and Insignia/ESG.





Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
jll

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Melissa Rose and Brett Mufson

Movers & Shakers: Ackman-Ziff managing director heads to JLL & more

Movers & Shakers: Ackman-Ziff managing director heads to JLL & more
Techrin Hijazi with Brown Harris Stevens Miami, and Ivan Ramirez with Royal Palm Residences sales team

Movers & Shakers: Techrin Hijazi joins BHS Miami, Royal Palm project names sales team & more

Movers & Shakers: Techrin Hijazi joins BHS Miami, Royal Palm project names sales team & more
Steven Hurwitz and Ryan Severino

JLL’s top economist forecasts low probability of a recession

JLL’s top economist forecasts low probability of a recession
Steven Hurwitz and Doug Okun

Former CREC brokers join JLL as managing directors

Former CREC brokers join JLL as managing directors
Randy Carballo and Ileana de la Torre

Movers & Shakers: Blanca CRE poaches Randy Carballo from JLL & more

Movers & Shakers: Blanca CRE poaches Randy Carballo from JLL & more
Movers & Shakers: Colliers taps Rod Loschiavo as South Florida office exec & more

Movers & Shakers: Colliers taps Rod Loschiavo as South Florida office exec & more

Movers & Shakers: Colliers taps Rod Loschiavo as South Florida office exec & more
London, New York top list of global CRE investment in 2018: report

London, New York top list of global CRE investment in 2018: report

London, New York top list of global CRE investment in 2018: report
(Credit: iStock)

Report: Availability of U.S. warehouse space last year was the lowest since 2000

Report: Availability of U.S. warehouse space last year was the lowest since 2000
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.