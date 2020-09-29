Open Menu

Top developers on their reasons for doubling down in South Florida market

Jon Paul Pérez and Gil Dezer sat with TRD's Amir Korangy for latest episode of Coffee Talk

TRD MIAMI /
Sep.September 29, 2020 03:30 PM
By Hannah Kramer
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

For some Miami developers, the last few months have provided an opportunity to “double down.”

“Our affordable division is extremely active,” Jon Paul Pérez, executive vice president of Related Group, said during The Real Deal’s latest episode of Coffee Talks. Pérez noted that Related has broken ground on three projects in the last 45 days.

Another guest on the episode, Dezer Development founder Gil Dezer, also remains bullish on building across Miami.

Last week, Dezer received the first approval for a massive project at North Miami Beach’s Intracoastal Mall, despite opposition.

When asked about financing for the project, Dezer said that his company has been covering all costs. “We don’t have financing today, but we don’t necessarily need it today either,” he noted.

For Pérez and Related — the largest developer in South Florida — there are opportunities away from the luxury beachfront markets. “We’re very bullish in Wynwood,” he said. “I think that’s one of the neighborhoods that has the most growth potential.” He noted that Related owns four sites there, which it will transform into 2,000 units, and is finishing a new headquarters in Coconut Grove.

The pair are competitors and collaborators: Dezer and Related teamed up on the Residences by Armani/Casa last year. Closings began in December 2019, and Dezer said it was just in time:  “We had our opening party, and a week later, Covid happened. Sometimes you have more luck than brains.”

Watch the video above for more top developer takes on the Miami market.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Dezer developmentgil dezerrelated group

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Nick Pérez and Solemar (Courtesy of Related)

Related Group launches sales of first SoFla condo project since 2016

Related Group launches sales of first SoFla condo project since 2016
Tomas Sulichin (center) with Jorge Pérez and Craig Studnicky

RelatedISG hires Tomas Sulichin to lead newly relaunched CRE division

RelatedISG hires Tomas Sulichin to lead newly relaunched CRE division
Renderings of the project and Gil Dezer (Getty; Renderings via  Zyscovich Architects)

Dezer’s 30-acre megaproject in North Miami Beach gets first approval

Dezer’s 30-acre megaproject in North Miami Beach gets first approval
From left: Henry Torres, Jorge Perez, Alicia Cervera Lamadrid, Gil Dezer and Joseph Kavana (iStock)

“Anything and everything is negotiable”: Incentives for condo buyers mount in Miami

“Anything and everything is negotiable”: Incentives for condo buyers mount in Miami
Related Group Senior VP of Development Bill Shewalter and a site plan of the project (Related Group)

Related plans low-rise multifamily project in Hollywood

Related plans low-rise multifamily project in Hollywood
David Martin, Jorge Perez, and One Park Grove (Credit: Robin Hill)

Terra and Related pay off $112M construction loan for Park Grove condo tower

Terra and Related pay off $112M construction loan for Park Grove condo tower
Charles and Daneen Stiefel with One Park Grove (Getty)

Pharma mogul Charles Stiefel buys Coconut Grove penthouse

Pharma mogul Charles Stiefel buys Coconut Grove penthouse
Rendering of the proposed redevelopment of the Intracoastal Mall and Gil Dezer

Dezer Development’s plan to remake Intracoastal Mall moves forward

Dezer Development’s plan to remake Intracoastal Mall moves forward
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.