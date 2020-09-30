Interior designer Sofia Joelsson joined Douglas Elliman.

Joelsson joined Elliman’s Carmenate/Duchon team, based out of South Beach. Joelsson has worked with developers who include David Martin of Terra, Marcelo Kingston of Multiplan Real Estate Asset Management and One Thousand Museum co-developer Louis Birdman.

Jonathan Eismann, a longtime broker with Lombardi Properties, joined Gridline Properties as a senior associate.

The Altman Companies hired Lee Ann Edwards as president of Altman Management Company, where she will lead business development and strategy. She previously worked at Riverstone Residential, Greystar and RE Carroll Management.

Elandis, a real estate ownership and property management subsidiary of the Libra Group, announced the launch of a joint venture with international asset manager M&G Investments. The joint venture will focus on acquiring and repositioning workforce multifamily communities across the Sunbelt region, particularly in states that include Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Texas and Nevada.

RKW Residential hired Carlos Vilchez as its new chief operating officer. Prior to joining RKW, Vilchez owned a consulting practice. He was also previously an auditor at the accounting firm PwC before serving as chief financial officer of several companies.

RE/MAX Presidential announced it’s opening a new office at 19790 West Dixie Highway in Aventura. The space is expected to open Thursday, and is across the street from Aventura Mall.