A partnership between RedSky Capital and JZ Capital Partners sold an assemblage of land in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood for $26 million, less than the price they paid four years ago.

RedSky, a Brooklyn-based real estate company, and Manhattan-based investment firm JZ sold the development site to SV 2700 Owner LLC. The LLC shares an address with Seven Valleys, a lending firm founded by Chinese real estate moguls Zhang Xin and Pan Shiyi. Seven Valleys is the lender on a refinancing for a full block development site in New York’s Greenpoint waterfront, a property that RedSky listed for $165 million earlier this year.

The RedSky and JZ venture sold the Wynwood properties at 257 Northwest 27th Street; 252, 268 and 276 Northwest 27th Terrace; and 2700 Northwest 2nd Avenue.

It acquired the roughly 1-acre site in 2016 for nearly $31 million. Goldman Properties, which planned a mixed-use development with 72 residences, 68 hotel rooms, about 11,000 square feet of ground floor retail and 47,000 square feet of offices, sold the land to the RedSky partnership. It now houses a two-story building built in 1945.

Earlier this year, RedSky’s Miami Design District portfolio, encompassing 14 buildings with 125,000 square feet of space, hit the market unpriced.

And in August, JZ wrote down to zero its stakes on portfolios in Brooklyn and Miami’s Design District. https://therealdeal.com/2020/08/20/wiped-out-firm-says-stakes-in-brooklyn-miami-projects-now-worthless/

RedSky, founded in 2006 by Ben Bernstein and Ben Stokes, is the biggest retail landlord in Williamsburg, where it has brought in brands including Sephora, Sweetgreen, Urban Outfitters and Toms. Since 2013, the company has purchased more than $500 million of real estate in the Miami Design District, Wynwood and West Palm Beach.