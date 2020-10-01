Open Menu

RedSky, JZ sell Wynwood assemblage at discount for $26M

Partnership bought the properties for $31M in 2016

TRD MIAMI /
Oct.October 01, 2020 12:40 PM
By Wade Tyler Millward
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
From left: Benjamin Bernstein, Pan Shiyi, and Zhang Xin (Credit: Google Maps, Dickson Lee/South China Morning Post via Getty Images)

From left: Benjamin Bernstein, Pan Shiyi, and Zhang Xin (Credit: Google Maps, Dickson Lee/South China Morning Post via Getty Images)

A partnership between RedSky Capital and JZ Capital Partners sold an assemblage of land in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood for $26 million, less than the price they paid four years ago.

RedSky, a Brooklyn-based real estate company, and Manhattan-based investment firm JZ sold the development site to SV 2700 Owner LLC. The LLC shares an address with Seven Valleys, a lending firm founded by Chinese real estate moguls Zhang Xin and Pan Shiyi. Seven Valleys is the lender on a refinancing for a full block development site in New York’s Greenpoint waterfront, a property that RedSky listed for $165 million earlier this year.

The RedSky and JZ venture sold the Wynwood properties at 257 Northwest 27th Street; 252, 268 and 276 Northwest 27th Terrace; and 2700 Northwest 2nd Avenue.

It acquired the roughly 1-acre site in 2016 for nearly $31 million. Goldman Properties, which planned a mixed-use development with 72 residences, 68 hotel rooms, about 11,000 square feet of ground floor retail and 47,000 square feet of offices, sold the land to the RedSky partnership. It now houses a two-story building built in 1945.

Earlier this year, RedSky’s Miami Design District portfolio, encompassing 14 buildings with 125,000 square feet of space, hit the market unpriced.

And in August, JZ wrote down to zero its stakes on portfolios in Brooklyn and Miami’s Design District. https://therealdeal.com/2020/08/20/wiped-out-firm-says-stakes-in-brooklyn-miami-projects-now-worthless/

RedSky, founded in 2006 by Ben Bernstein and Ben Stokes, is the biggest retail landlord in Williamsburg, where it has brought in brands including Sephora, Sweetgreen, Urban Outfitters and Toms. Since 2013, the company has purchased more than $500 million of real estate in the Miami Design District, Wynwood and West Palm Beach.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Miamiredsky capitalwynwood

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Kelly Beam, Ricky Trinidad , and 3265 Bird Avenue (Credit: Google Maps)

Miami developer Metronomic files for bankruptcy

Miami developer Metronomic files for bankruptcy
John Bardis, Carlos Lopez-Cantera, and the office (Credit: Google Maps)

Medical co-working space operator buys Miami medical campus

Medical co-working space operator buys Miami medical campus
Wynwood Works rendering and Udonis Haslem (Credit: Bobby Metelus/Getty Images)

Magellan Housing and Miami Heat star Udonis Haslem to build Wynwood apartment project on city-owned land

Magellan Housing and Miami Heat star Udonis Haslem to build Wynwood apartment project on city-owned land
MCM President Jorge Munilla and a photo of the bridge collapse (Linkedin, Getty)

Builder involved in deadly FIU bridge collapse sues for $15M, alleges design firm botched review

Builder involved in deadly FIU bridge collapse sues for $15M, alleges design firm botched review
Peter Vauthy and Red South Beach (Getty)

The Weekly Dish: Red South Beach signs $5M lease for new space & more

The Weekly Dish: Red South Beach signs $5M lease for new space & more
Kelly Kite and 690 Northwest 13th Street (Google Maps)

More multifamily may be coming to Overtown

More multifamily may be coming to Overtown
Adam Henick, Stefano Santoro, and Brandon Charnas

Instagram ready: Current Real Estate Advisors expands to Miami

Instagram ready: Current Real Estate Advisors expands to Miami
Concrete Beach Brewery

Dogfish Head to take over Concrete Beach social hall in Wynwood

Dogfish Head to take over Concrete Beach social hall in Wynwood
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.