Open Menu

Waterfront Normandy Isles home sells for record $7M

Sale breaks a record on Normandy Isle

TRD MIAMI /
Oct.October 06, 2020 06:00 PM
By Jordan Pandy
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
1776 Bay Drive, Miami Beach (Courtesy of Douglas Elliman)

1776 Bay Drive, Miami Beach (Courtesy of Douglas Elliman)

UPDATED, Oct. 7, 10:45 a.m.: A waterfront home in Miami Beach sold for $6.5 million, setting a new record for Normandy Isles.

Jaime Iriarte Angulo and Hilda Jilia Montano De Iriarte sold the house at 1776 Bay Drive to Stephen Kraus, president of Kraus Hi-Tech Home Automation, according to public records obtained by The Real Deal.

Kraus Hi-Tech Home Automation is a New York City-based company that specializes in building customized home automation systems, according to its website.

Luis Dominguez of Douglas Elliman and Karl Hueck of Compass were the listing agents. Alison Zhuk, also with Elliman, represented the buyer. The 5,327-square-foot home was originally listed for $7.5 million. It has six bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

The property last sold in 2012 for $1.6 million. The Iriartes demolished the previous home a year later and built the new house in 2015, records show.

The home includes a three-car garage, more than 83 feet of water frontage, a 30,000-pound boat lift and jet ski ramps.

The $6.5 million sale is a record for Normandy Isles, surpassing the $5.25 million sale of 1800 Bay Road in 2018. The quiet Miami Beach neighborhood, northeast of North Bay Village and south of Indian Creek Village, is home to mostly older houses.

Last year, rapper Lil Pump paid $4.6 million for a waterfront home also on Bay Drive. Dominguez and Hueck were involved in that sale as well.

Recent closings in Miami Beach include the $15.2 million sale of spec home developer Todd Glaser’s property at 6650 Allison Road.





Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
douglas ellimanmiami beach

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
1753 North View Drive and 1771 North View Drive (Credit: Google Maps)

Enrique Iglesias’ former Sunset Islands home sells as part of $45M deal

Enrique Iglesias’ former Sunset Islands home sells as part of $45M deal
Michael Wekerle & 1000 Riviera Isle Drive (Credit: Google Maps and Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Fort Lauderdale estate built for Anheuser-Busch CEO hits the market at $19M

Fort Lauderdale estate built for Anheuser-Busch CEO hits the market at $19M
100 Las Olas & Pietro Belmonte, Marc Brandt, Gigi Giusti

Douglas Elliman takes over sales of 100 Las Olas from OneWorld Properties

Douglas Elliman takes over sales of 100 Las Olas from OneWorld Properties
Todd Glaser and 6650 Allison Road (Blue Ocean Photography/Spectrum Photography; Glaser by Mary Beth Koeth)

Todd Glaser sells waterfront Miami Beach spec mansion for $15M

Todd Glaser sells waterfront Miami Beach spec mansion for $15M
Sofia Joelsson and Lee Ann Edwards

Movers & Shakers: Interior designer joins Douglas Elliman team & more

Movers & Shakers: Interior designer joins Douglas Elliman team & more
Jose “Pepe” Fanjul and Faena House (Credit: PAUL PORTER/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Sugar mogul Jose Fanjul sells Faena House condo for $5M

Sugar mogul Jose Fanjul sells Faena House condo for $5M
Joseph A. Sanz & 190 S Hibiscus Drive, Miami Beach (Credit: Google Maps)

Company tied to Orion Real Estate buys waterfront Miami Beach home

Company tied to Orion Real Estate buys waterfront Miami Beach home
The Lincoln at 1691 Michigan Avenue

Citing Covid-19 shutdown, Williams Sonoma and Pottery Barn want out of Lincoln Road

Citing Covid-19 shutdown, Williams Sonoma and Pottery Barn want out of Lincoln Road
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.