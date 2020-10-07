Moshe Manoah, co-founder and principal of the real estate investment firm Crown Holdings Group bought a waterfront Golden Beach home for $5.3 million.

Records show Manoah and his wife, Nava, purchased the home at 364 Golden Beach Drive from Joseph L. Saka, a trustee of the 364 Golden Beach Land Trust.

Atlanta-based Crown Holdings is a real estate group that acquires and develops commercial and residential real estate in the Southeast, according to its website.

The Manoah family recently sold a Fort Lauderdale home for $6.1 million.

Alan Eskenazi Bone and Alexander Goldstein with Miles Goldstein Real Estate had the Golden Beach listing. Goldstein represented the buyer as well.

Records show 364 Golden Beach Land Trust purchased the home in 2015, the same year it was built, for $4.6 million.

The house was first listed in February at $6.9 million. The price dropped to $6.375 million four months later. It sold for $1.075 million or 17 percent less than the last asking price.

The 5,363-square-foot home has six bedrooms, six-and-a-half bathrooms, 75 feet of water frontage on the Intracoastal Waterway and a pool.

Golden Beach, a small oceanfront town north of Sunny Isles Beach, has been home to Tommy Hilfiger, photographer Bruce Weber, Tom Joyner and Ricky Martin. In June, the house at 125 Ocean Boulevard sold for $7.2 million.

In August, the Golden Beach mansion of late real estate developer Sidney Levy, at 577 Ocean Boulevard, hit the market for $23.95 million.