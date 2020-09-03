The chairman and CEO of SmartEquip bought a waterfront home in the Seven Isles neighborhood of Fort Lauderdale for $6.1 million.

Bryan Rich, and his wife, Judy, purchased the 6,071-square-foot house at 2325 Desota Drive from Moshe Manoah, principal and co-founder of Crown Holdings Group, and his wife, Nava Manoah, records show. Atlanta-based Crown Holdings is a real estate group that acquires and develops commercial and residential real estate in the Southeast, according to its website.

The six-bedroom, seven-and-a-half bath house sits on almost half an acre of land. It was designed by luxury interior designer Steven G. and boasts 160 feet of water frontage with room to dock a yacht, according to the listing.

Jodi Macken of Macken Real Estate had the listing. The home had been on and off the market since 2016, when it was listed for nearly $9.5 million. The house was built in 2016 and 2017.

Records show the Manoahs paid $2.4 million for the property in 2014.

Rich heads SmartEquip, a software company mainly catering to the construction industry. The company, based in Norwalk, Connecticut, was founded in 2000. Rich has been the CEO since 2010, according to the company’s website.

Last month, two high-priced waterfront homes sold in Fort Lauderdale. A Phoenix auto magnate bought the house at 1 Pelican Drive for $9 million, and a management consultant bought the waterfront house at 623 Middle River Drive for $6.8 million.