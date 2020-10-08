Open Menu

Mixed-use multifamily project proposed for central Palm Beach County

Polo Gardens would be built on land currently used as agricultural and equestrian

TRD MIAMI /
Oct.October 08, 2020 12:30 PM
By Wade Tyler Millward
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
An aerial view of the property (Credit: Google Maps)

An aerial view of the property (Credit: Google Maps)

Palm Beach County officials will consider a zoning change request on Friday that would allow a mixed-use project of up to 348 multifamily units and nearly 27,000 square feet of commercial development on land currently used as agricultural and equestrian in the central part of the county.

The application for the proposed development, called Polo Gardens, comes from three LLCs managed by Sheldon Rubin for property at 8450 Lake Worth Road, between Lake Worth and Wellington. The agent for the application is JMorton Planning and Landscape Architecture.

Almost 9 acres of land are currently zoned for “residential, transitional” with proposed future land use of “commercial high with underlying two units per acre.” Almost 17 acres of the land are currently zoned for “planned unit development” with proposed future land use of “medium residential, five units per acre.”

If Rubin’s land is rezoned, it would allow for up to 378 units as opposed to 103 units currently allowed. Under future land use rules, Rubin could theoretically build 423 residential units in the future, according to the application.

Staffers want to cap the number of future units at 284. Staffers also recommend requiring the developers to make a quarter of the units workforce housing, and limit the building heights to three stories, according to the application.

While Rubin seeks only 27,000 square feet of commercial space right now, he is allowed a maximum of 146,000 square feet.

The Palm Beach Planning Commission is scheduled to vote on the application at its Friday meeting.

Approval would move 16.97 acres of land from Pulte Homes’ Fields at Gulf Stream Polo to the proposed Polo Gardens. Rubin would dedicate 18.4 percent of units to workforce housing, according to the proposal.

Rubin acquired the land from various owners, including Pulte, starting in 2014, spending at least $7 million, according to records.

Pulte’s Fields at Gulf Stream Polo, which is under construction, offers townhomes and single-family homes starting at $351,000, with models up to four bathrooms, according to an online listing.

Among other proposed developments in Palm Beach County, a mixed-use project with a 158-bed, 117,000-square-foot adult living facility in Boynton Beach scored a $27 million construction loan in April. And an apartment complex on part of the Boca Dunes Golf & Country Club, developed by The Richman Group, scored a $57.4 million construction loan, also in April.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
agricultural landmultifamily marketpalm beach countypulte

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
A rendering of 14752 Northeast Sixth Avenue

Global One plans housing project near North Miami

Global One plans housing project near North Miami
Hollywood East and Vivian Dimond

Former H3 Hollywood rental tower lands $58M refi ahead of completion

Former H3 Hollywood rental tower lands $58M refi ahead of completion
6365 W 24th Ave, Hialeah (Credit: Google Maps)

Miami investor buys Hialeah apartments for $13M

Miami investor buys Hialeah apartments for $13M
While newly signed contracts for both single-family homes and condos rose on an annual basis, month-over-month contracts fell compared to July

New signed resi contracts rose in August in South Florida

New signed resi contracts rose in August in South Florida
450 Northeast Fifth Street (Credit: Google Maps)

Jenco Properties pays $68M for Flagler Village apartments

Jenco Properties pays $68M for Flagler Village apartments
410 Southeast 16th Court, Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale apartment building get TCO, begins leasing

Fort Lauderdale apartment building get TCO, begins leasing
Hamilton on the Bay and listing broker Rani Hussami

Apartment giant Aimco buys waterfront Hamilton on the Bay tower in Edgewater

Apartment giant Aimco buys waterfront Hamilton on the Bay tower in Edgewater
President Trump and Mar-a-Lago Club (Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images, and Pete Marovich/Getty Images)

Trump faces $1.5M in Palm Beach County property taxes

Trump faces $1.5M in Palm Beach County property taxes
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.