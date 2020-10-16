Open Menu

Real estate financier drops $6M on Palm Beach home

Property was on the market for three months

TRD MIAMI /
Oct.October 16, 2020 12:30 PM
By Jordan Pandy
Carl Esrey & 119 E Inlet Drive (Credit: Google Maps)

The founder of a Texas real estate lending firm paid $5.8 million for a Palm Beach house.

Records show Carl Esrey of Dallas-based BMC Capital, bought the home at 119 East Inlet Drive from Suzan J. Mitchell, an unmarried widow.

Esprey founded BMC Capital, a direct lender and mortgage brokerage, in 1991. BMC specializes in financing commercial real estate from $500,000 to $15 million. Esrey also serves as the CEO of BMC Bancshares, the holding company of Titan Bank N.A., and serves as Mineral Wells, Texas-based Titan Bank’s chairman, according to BMC Capital’s website.

Mitchell had bought the property for $5.2 million in 2015, one year after it was built, records show.

Lynn Warren with Sotheby’s International Realty represented Mitchell, and Dana Koch of The Corcoran Group represented Esrey.

The 5,066-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bathroom house was not on the market for long. According to Realtor.com, the home was listed in July for $6.1 million.

This sale is among a surge in high-priced home sales in Palm Beach during the pandemic. This month, the former MagicJack Chairman Donald Burns sold his longtime Palm Beach estate for $28 million. Last month, the former president and CEO of Sotheby’s bought a newly built Palm Beach home for $7.7 million.





Palm Beach

