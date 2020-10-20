Open Menu

Related, Crescent Heights and Melo Group seek approval for Miami projects

Proposals include Related’s 37-story mixed-use tower planned for downtown Miami site

TRD MIAMI /
Oct.October 20, 2020 06:25 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Jon Paul Perez and Russell Galbut with renderings of the projects

Jon Paul Perez and Russell Galbut with renderings of the projects (Credit: ArX Solutions, Sieger Suarez Architects)

The Related Group, Crescent Heights and the Melo Group are seeking approval from the Miami Urban Development Review Board for projects in downtown Miami and Edgewater.

Related and its partner, ROVR Development, led by Oscar Rodriguez and Ricardo Vadia, are proposing The District at 225 North Miami Avenue in downtown Miami. The 37-story mixed-use project would have 343 residential units and nearly 2,300 square feet of ground-floor retail space.

A rendering of 225 and 233 North Miami Avenue (Credit: ArX Solutions)

A year ago, Related’s Parcel C LLC paid $8.8 million for the two lots at 225 and 233 North Miami Avenue, which total 15,000 square feet of land. Related said last year the tower would include micro condos.

The project, designed by Sieger Suarez Architects, would have hotel rooms and apartments, and residential amenities such as a gym, pool deck and rooftop spa, and lounges.

Crescent Heights, led by developer Russell Galbut and Sonny Kahn, is seeking approval of the first phase of its major mixed-use redevelopment in Edgewater. The developer proposed a 38-story residential and commercial tower at 2900 Biscayne Boulevard.

A rendering of 2900 Biscayne Boulevard

A rendering of 2900 Biscayne Boulevard

Renderings designed by Arquitectonica reveal it would be a Nema-branded building, with 588 residential units, 50,448 square feet of commercial space, and nearly 750 parking spaces.

The Urban Development Review Board will also vote on Downtown 1st, a mixed-use building planned for 22, 30 and 34 Southwest First Street, 35, 25 and 19 Southwest Second Street, and 112 South Miami Avenue. Melo Group is the developer.

Melo is proposing a 57-story tower with 570 apartments, and 10,000 square feet of office and ground floor retail space.





