Open Menu

Affordable housing developers plan Pompano Beach townhouse project

138-unit Highland Oaks expected to be completed by end of 2021

TRD MIAMI /
Oct.October 21, 2020 02:30 PM
By Jordan Pandy
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Michael Wohl & site plans

Michael Wohl & site plans

Coral Rock Development Group and Paragon Group of Florida are planning an affordable housing townhouse project in Pompano Beach.

The developers expect to break ground on the 138-unit development, called Highland Oaks, before the end of the year. The nearly 11-acre project, at 921 Northwest Third Avenue, would have 70 one-bedroom apartments sized at about 1,000 square feet, as well as 68 three-bedroom units of about 1,250 square feet each, according to a press release.

The Pompano Beach community will also include 305 parking spaces, a covered garage, a computer lab and gym. Coral Rock and Paragon expect to deliver the project by the end of next year.

Earlier this month, Miami-based Coral Rock, led by Stephen A. Blumenthal, David Brown, Victor Brown and Michael Wohl, secured a $53.5 million construction loan for a mixed-use project in Hialeah.

Wohl is a former partner of Pinnacle Housing Group, an affordable housing developer that is also active in South Florida. Pinnacle recently closed on nearly $31 million of financing to build an affordable housing development for seniors in south Miami-Dade County.





Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
affordable housingpompano beach

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Davie property and Will Blodgett, founding partner of Fairstead

Fairstead buys senior housing in Davie for $18M

Fairstead buys senior housing in Davie for $18M
Victor Ballestas and Wrecker’s Cay

Integra scores approval for waterfront workforce housing project in Florida Keys

Integra scores approval for waterfront workforce housing project in Florida Keys
Jorge Perez, Mario Procida, and Lewis Swezy (Credit: Sergi Alexander/Getty Images)

Miami-Dade approves three affordable housing redevelopment projects for south Dade

Miami-Dade approves three affordable housing redevelopment projects for south Dade
Renderings of the project (Courtesy of Pinnacle)

Pinnacle scores $31M for senior affordable housing development

Pinnacle scores $31M for senior affordable housing development
Edgardo Defortuna and the site (Courtesy of Fortune)

Fortune International Group buys waterfront Pompano Beach site for $28M

Fortune International Group buys waterfront Pompano Beach site for $28M
Nick Pérez and Solemar (Courtesy of Related)

Related Group launches sales of first SoFla condo project since 2016

Related Group launches sales of first SoFla condo project since 2016
1327 Northwest Third Avenue with Burke Construction CEO Anthony Burke and Boston Capital CEO Jack Manning (Google Maps)

Overtown affordable housing complex delays lead to legal battle

Overtown affordable housing complex delays lead to legal battle
David Cordish and renderings of Isle Casino (Cordish Companies, city of Pompano Beach)

Sign of the times: Developers want to add industrial to redevelopment of Pompano casino

Sign of the times: Developers want to add industrial to redevelopment of Pompano casino
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.