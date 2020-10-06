Open Menu

Pinnacle scores $31M for senior affordable housing development

112-unit apartment project expected to be completed in 2021

TRD MIAMI /
Oct.October 06, 2020 04:30 PM
By Jordan Pandy
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Renderings of the project (Courtesy of Pinnacle)

Renderings of the project (Courtesy of Pinnacle)

Pinnacle secured $30.8 million of financing to build an affordable housing development for seniors in south Miami-Dade County.

Citibank provided $22.1 million through the purchase of 9 percent tax credits and also lent Pinnacle $4.3 million for the 112-unit rental project, Cannery Row at Redlands Crossing. Miami-Dade County also contributed a $3.5 million surtax loan, according to a release.

Pinnacle will be developing the apartments at 14380 Southwest 216th Street in partnership with Rural Neighborhoods, a non-profit organization that provides shelter for working families, especially migrant and farmworkers, according to its website.

Miami-based Pinnacle and Rural Neighborhoods supplied the final $900,000 to bring the financing total to $30.8 million.

The development entity, Cannery Row at Redlands Crossing, LLLP, paid $2.75 million for the land in August 2019, according to a spokesperson.

PCDS Construction, a joint venture between Pinnacle and D. Stephenson Construction has already broken ground on the seven-story project, according to the release. Cannery Row at Redlands Crossing is expected to be completed before year-end 2021.

The spokesperson said 12 units will be available for individuals earning 28 percent of the area’s median income; one unit will be for those earning 33 percent, and 99 units will be for those earning 60 percent.

In July 2019, Pinnacle sold Abbey Park, an affordable housing complex in West Palm Beach, to Fairfield Residential for $19.7 million.

In recent weeks, South Florida has seen a number of affordable housing deals. Cornerstone Group sold a 246-unit Lauderdale Lakes apartment complex for $16.9 million, Malibu Bay Preservation Limited bought a 264-unit affordable housing community in West Palm Beach for $38 million, and a joint venture received a $19 million construction loan for an affordable housing development in Opa-locka.





Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
affordable housingmiami dadesouth florida

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Jorge Perez, Mario Procida, and Lewis Swezy (Credit: Sergi Alexander/Getty Images)

Miami-Dade approves three affordable housing redevelopment projects for south Dade

Miami-Dade approves three affordable housing redevelopment projects for south Dade
From left: The Bristol in West Palm Beach; 6431 Pine Tree Drive Circle, Miami Beach; 2325 Desota Drive, Fort Lauderdale; and 12520 Seminole Beach Road, North Palm Beach (Realtor, iStock)

South Florida signed resi contracts up in September: Elliman

South Florida signed resi contracts up in September: Elliman
Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez (Credit: Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

Miami-Dade police said pre-Covid evictions could resume. Then came mayor’s stop order

Miami-Dade police said pre-Covid evictions could resume. Then came mayor’s stop order
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

DeSantis moves Miami-Dade, Broward counties into phase two

DeSantis moves Miami-Dade, Broward counties into phase two
1327 Northwest Third Avenue with Burke Construction CEO Anthony Burke and Boston Capital CEO Jack Manning (Google Maps)

Overtown affordable housing complex delays lead to legal battle

Overtown affordable housing complex delays lead to legal battle
Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez (Credit: Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

Miami-Dade mayor: Bars and nightclubs won’t reopen until there’s a vaccine

Miami-Dade mayor: Bars and nightclubs won’t reopen until there’s a vaccine
While newly signed contracts for both single-family homes and condos rose on an annual basis, month-over-month contracts fell compared to July

New signed resi contracts rose in August in South Florida

New signed resi contracts rose in August in South Florida
4075 to 4201 Northwest 34th Street, Lauderdale Lakes and Peak Capital’s CEO Chris Manning (Credit: Google Maps)

Lauderdale Lakes affordable housing complex fetches $17M

Lauderdale Lakes affordable housing complex fetches $17M
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.