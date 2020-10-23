An heir to the Goya Foods fortune closed on a home in Palm Beach for $11.3 million.

The estate of the late Ryan Ashley Brant, who co-founded the video game company Take-Two Interactive, sold the non-waterfront home at 111 El Brillo Way to an LLC managed by Andy Unanue, the grandson of Goya Foods founders.

Take-Two Interactive owns the publishing labels Rockstar Games and 2K.

Christian Angle with Christian Angle Real Estate represented the Brant family, while Dana Koch of The Corcoran Group represented Unanue. The 7,743-square-foot house was on the market for $14.8 million.

The Brant family purchased the Palm Beach property in 2011 for $6.6 million. In 2012, they broke ground on a new two-story home and completed it in 2013, property records show.

The seven-bedroom, eight-and-a-half-bathroom features a library, two-car garage, and a guest house.

The buyer, Unanue, became the chief operating officer of Goya in 1999 and left five years later to launch AU & Associates, the family office for the Unanues. He’s a managing partner of AUA Private Equity Partners, according to its website.

The sale marks one of many that have closed in Palm Beach recently. Earlier this month, the founder of a Texas real estate lending firm paid $5.8 million for a Palm Beach house, the former MagicJack Chairman sold his estate for $28 million and the former president and CEO of Sotheby’s bought a home for $7.7 million.