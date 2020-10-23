Open Menu

Goya Foods heir buys Palm Beach mansion for $11M

Late co-founder of video game company that owns Rockstar Games, 2K sold the house

TRD MIAMI /
Oct.October 23, 2020 09:45 AM
By Jordan Pandy
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Andy Unanue & 111 El Brillo Way (Credit: Google Maps)

Andy Unanue & 111 El Brillo Way (Credit: Google Maps)

An heir to the Goya Foods fortune closed on a home in Palm Beach for $11.3 million.

The estate of the late Ryan Ashley Brant, who co-founded the video game company Take-Two Interactive, sold the non-waterfront home at 111 El Brillo Way to an LLC managed by Andy Unanue, the grandson of Goya Foods founders.

Take-Two Interactive owns the publishing labels Rockstar Games and 2K.

Christian Angle with Christian Angle Real Estate represented the Brant family, while Dana Koch of The Corcoran Group represented Unanue. The 7,743-square-foot house was on the market for $14.8 million.

The Brant family purchased the Palm Beach property in 2011 for $6.6 million. In 2012, they broke ground on a new two-story home and completed it in 2013, property records show.

The seven-bedroom, eight-and-a-half-bathroom features a library, two-car garage, and a guest house.

The buyer, Unanue, became the chief operating officer of Goya in 1999 and left five years later to launch AU & Associates, the family office for the Unanues. He’s a managing partner of AUA Private Equity Partners, according to its website.

The sale marks one of many that have closed in Palm Beach recently. Earlier this month, the founder of a Texas real estate lending firm paid $5.8 million for a Palm Beach house, the former MagicJack Chairman sold his estate for $28 million and the former president and CEO of Sotheby’s bought a home for $7.7 million.





Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Palm Beach

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Carl Esrey & 119 E Inlet Drive (Credit: Google Maps)

Real estate financier drops $6M on Palm Beach home

Real estate financier drops $6M on Palm Beach home
The late Kate Ford with 300 North Lake Way (Credit: William Jacobellis/New York Post Archives /(c) NYP Holdings, Inc. via Getty Images, and Google Maps)

Ford family estate in Palm Beach lists for $58M

Ford family estate in Palm Beach lists for $58M
Donald Burns and 1021 North Ocean Boulevard (Twitter, Realtor)

Telecom tycoon sells Billionaires Row teardown in Palm Beach for $28M

Telecom tycoon sells Billionaires Row teardown in Palm Beach for $28M
From left: The Bristol in West Palm Beach; 6431 Pine Tree Drive Circle, Miami Beach; 2325 Desota Drive, Fort Lauderdale; and 12520 Seminole Beach Road, North Palm Beach (Realtor, iStock)

South Florida signed resi contracts up in September: Elliman

South Florida signed resi contracts up in September: Elliman
11750 Turtle Beach Road, North Palm Beach (Realtor)

Billionaire businessman sells North Palm Beach mansion for $19M

Billionaire businessman sells North Palm Beach mansion for $19M
Tad Smith and 250 Indian Road (Courtesy of Sotheby's, Realtor)

Former Sotheby’s CEO buys Palm Beach home for $8M

Former Sotheby’s CEO buys Palm Beach home for $8M
Joseph McMillan, CEO of DDG, and Kerry Warwick with 3550 South Ocean

Corcoran takes over sales of 3550 South Ocean

Corcoran takes over sales of 3550 South Ocean
1556 North Ocean Boulevard (Credit: Google Maps)

Wife of South Florida builder sells Palm Beach spec home for $7M

Wife of South Florida builder sells Palm Beach spec home for $7M
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.