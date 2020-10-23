Open Menu

MG3 buys former Miami Herald printing facility for $12M

Three-story warehouse has 118K sf on 6 acres

TRD MIAMI /
Oct.October 23, 2020 06:00 PM
By Jordan Pandy
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Miguel Alcivar, Wayne Ramoski, Gian Rodriguez, Dominic Montazemi and Skylar Stein of Cushman & Wakefield

Miguel Alcivar, Wayne Ramoski, Gian Rodriguez, Dominic Montazemi and Skylar Stein of Cushman & Wakefield

MG3 Group, an Aventura-based private real estate company, bought the former Miami Herald printing facility in Doral for $11.6 million, a $2.3 million loss from its previous sale in 2016.

Records show 3500 Doral MRP LLC is the seller of the three-story warehouse at 3500 Northwest 89th Court. The company is managed by James E. Bishop, president and CEO of WhiteStar Advisors.

The building, which sits on 6.02 acres of land, was built in 2013 for the Miami Herald’s printing presses. Miami Herald Media Co. sold it for $13.9 million in 2016 to 3500 Doral MRP LLC.

The Miami Herald’s former parent, McClatchy Co., filed for bankruptcy in February. It was acquired by hedge fund Chatham Asset Management in August.

Miguel Alcivar, Wayne Ramoski, Gian Rodriguez, Dominic Montazemi and Skylar Stein of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the latest deal.

The building features 15 dock-high positions, one grade-level ramp and clear heights from 10 feet to 46 feet. Eighty-eight percent of the facility is climate controlled, according to a release.

MG3 has developed and invested in multifamily and office buildings, as well as charter schools.

Last year, MG3 purchased two office buildings near Sawgrass Mills in Sunrise for $32.65 million.

MG3 also planned to co-develop a nine-story office complex near Aventura. The project is expected to include about 53 office condos and 11,000 square feet of retail space.

In 2016, MG3 and ESJ Capital Partners sold five charter schools throughout Florida to Charter School Capital, an academic investment group based in Portland, for $71.7 million.





Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
doral

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
The DoubleTree at 10250 Northwest 19th Street and Larry Beame (Credit: Google Maps)

Doral DoubleTree owner sues architect for $4M, alleging design errors

Doral DoubleTree owner sues architect for $4M, alleging design errors
7800 Northwest 34th Street, Doral (Credit: Google Maps)

Kitchen and bath supplier pays $7M for Doral land for distribution center

Kitchen and bath supplier pays $7M for Doral land for distribution center
Banyan Street Capital CEO Rudy Prio Touzet and the two towers (Credit: Google Maps)

Banyan Capital buys Doral office towers for $43M

Banyan Capital buys Doral office towers for $43M
Rendering of an interior living room and kitchen in a home at the Neovita gated community in Doral

Alta launches sales of second phase of Doral development

Alta launches sales of second phase of Doral development
President Trump, Trump National Doral Miami and Delano South Beach (Credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images and Trump International)

Trump’s Doral golf resort, Delano hotel lay off over 800 employees

Trump’s Doral golf resort, Delano hotel lay off over 800 employees
From left: Eden Roc and BLT Prime Trump National Doral (Credit: Acroterion/Wikipedia, and Trump International Hotels Management LLC)

Trump National Doral restaurant, Eden Roc hotel lay off hundreds

Trump National Doral restaurant, Eden Roc hotel lay off hundreds
Rendering of Doral Square and David Martin

Terra boosts loan for Doral Square retail project by $19M

Terra boosts loan for Doral Square retail project by $19M
11300 Northwest 25 Street and Telefonica CEO José María Álvarez-Pallete López (Credit: Google Maps) 

Telefonica sold its Doral data center for $44M

Telefonica sold its Doral data center for $44M
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.