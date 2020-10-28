Open Menu

Artefacto owner sells Fisher Island pad for $7M

Paulo Bacchi’s father started Artefacto in Brazil in 1976

TRD MIAMI
Oct.October 28, 2020 04:30 PM
By Jordan Pandy
Paulo Bacchi and 4913 Fisher Island Drive (Artefacto, Realtor)

Paulo Bacchi, the owner of luxury furniture and staging company Artefacto, sold a Fisher Island condo for $6.8 million.

Records show TwinsHoldings LLC, tied to Bacchi, sold the Bayview unit at 4913 Fisher Island Drive to Junaste LLC, linked to Nestor J. Plana, founder, chairman and CEO of Independent Living Systems LLC.

The condo was listed for $12 million in 2015, according to Realtor.com. Elena Bluntzer with One Sotheby’s International Realty brokered both sides of the deal.

Bacchi and his wife, Lais, bought the 5,114-square-foot condo for $3.9 million in 2013, and remodeled the interior and exterior in 2014, according to records. The unit, built in 1990, has five bedrooms and six-and-a-half bathrooms. The house was also offered fully furnished – with Artefacto furniture, of course.

Bacchi took over as CEO of Artefacto in 2015. His father, Albino Bacchi, started the company in Brazil in 1976. It has since expanded in South Florida and the Caribbean, with locations in Coral Gables, Doral and Aventura.

Earlier this year, Artefacto broke ground on a 45,000-square-foot showroom at 101 South Dixie Highway in Coral Gables, which is set to open next year.

Plana founded Independent Living Systems in 2001. He has over 25 years of experience in healthcare and public and private development and management, according to the company’s website. He was previously founding president and COO of Beacon Health Plan in South Florida.

Recent sales on Fisher Island include Safeway Insurance founder William Parrillo selling his Fisher Island condo for $7 million, Aria Mehrabi selling his penthouse for $11 million and an heir to George Wackenhut buying a Fisher Island condo for $15 million.





