Open Menu

À votre santé: Former Moët Hennessy CEO sells Bay Harbor Islands home for $8M

House has an 800-plus bottle, temperature-controlled wine cellar

TRD MIAMI /
Oct.October 29, 2020 03:30 PM
By Jordan Pandy
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Christophe Navarre and 9440 W Broadview Drive (Linkedin, Redfin, LVMH)

Christophe Navarre and 9440 W Broadview Drive (Linkedin, Redfin, LVMH)

The former chairman and CEO of Moët Hennessy sold his Bay Harbor Islands waterfront home — with a wine cellar — for $8.1 million.

Records show Christophe Navarre, along with his wife, Tonilynn, sold the house at 9440 West Broadview Drive to 9440 W. Broadview Drive LLC, a Wyoming company. Derek A. Schwartz, a Miami lawyer, handled the paperwork for the buyer.

Navarre was the chairman and CEO of the Paris-based wines and spirits division of LVMH. According to LVMH’s website, Navarre left the company in 2017, after working there 20 years, to focus on his investment fund Neptune International. He also joined the board of directors at JetSmarter, a mobile app for private jet flyers.

Navarre broke a record when he bought the 5954-square-foot home in 2016 for $8.3 million.

The property first hit the market two years after that purchase, at $10.5 million. After price chops, the house was most recently asking $9.5 million in August. Marion Morell-Ruiz with The Keyes Company represented the Navarre family.

Built in 2004, this two-story waterfront home has seven bedrooms, six bathrooms, two half-bathrooms, an 800-plus bottle, temperature-controlled wine cellar, a heated lap pool, 105 feet of waterfront, and a dock with a boat lift.





Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
bay harbor islands

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Bay Harbor One

Bay Harbor One buyer sues to get out of condo deal, citing alleged defects

Bay Harbor One buyer sues to get out of condo deal, citing alleged defects
 Stefano Santoro, Miguel Pinto and Martin Bravo (Apex)

Stefano Santoro sues ex-brokerage over email list, alleges stolen trade secrets

Stefano Santoro sues ex-brokerage over email list, alleges stolen trade secrets
Yonder Alonso and 7263 Southwest 53rd Court (Getty)

Baseball player Yonder Alonso sells Coral Gables home

Baseball player Yonder Alonso sells Coral Gables home
Jon Oringer and 4358 North Bay Road (Getty, Realtor)

Billionaire Shutterstock founder pays $42M for Miami Beach mansion, marking record

Billionaire Shutterstock founder pays $42M for Miami Beach mansion, marking record
Eddie Irvine with 1061 N Venetian Drive and 1350 S Venetian Way (Getty, Realtor)

Spec home developer Eddie Irvine buys Venetian Islands lot

Spec home developer Eddie Irvine buys Venetian Islands lot
1930 Northwest 23rd Street with (from left) Shane Neman, Richard Kilstock and David Aaron (Getty, Arkadia, Neman Ventures)

Arkadia buys cold storage warehouse in Allapattah for $5M

Arkadia buys cold storage warehouse in Allapattah for $5M
Paulo Bacchi and 4913 Fisher Island Drive (Artefacto, Realtor)

Artefacto owner sells Fisher Island pad for $7M

Artefacto owner sells Fisher Island pad for $7M
Pharrell, Eric Birnbaum and David Grutman with a rendering of the hotel (Getty, Linkedin, Goodtime Hotel)

Pharrell, David Grutman partner with developer to launch South Beach hotel

Pharrell, David Grutman partner with developer to launch South Beach hotel
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.