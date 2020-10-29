The former chairman and CEO of Moët Hennessy sold his Bay Harbor Islands waterfront home — with a wine cellar — for $8.1 million.

Records show Christophe Navarre, along with his wife, Tonilynn, sold the house at 9440 West Broadview Drive to 9440 W. Broadview Drive LLC, a Wyoming company. Derek A. Schwartz, a Miami lawyer, handled the paperwork for the buyer.

Navarre was the chairman and CEO of the Paris-based wines and spirits division of LVMH. According to LVMH’s website, Navarre left the company in 2017, after working there 20 years, to focus on his investment fund Neptune International. He also joined the board of directors at JetSmarter, a mobile app for private jet flyers.

Navarre broke a record when he bought the 5954-square-foot home in 2016 for $8.3 million.

The property first hit the market two years after that purchase, at $10.5 million. After price chops, the house was most recently asking $9.5 million in August. Marion Morell-Ruiz with The Keyes Company represented the Navarre family.

Built in 2004, this two-story waterfront home has seven bedrooms, six bathrooms, two half-bathrooms, an 800-plus bottle, temperature-controlled wine cellar, a heated lap pool, 105 feet of waterfront, and a dock with a boat lift.