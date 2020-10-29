Shutterstock’s founder has more picture-perfect sunsets in his future.

Jonathan Oringer, the billionaire businessman who founded the stock media company, and his wife, Talia, paid $42 million for the waterfront mansion at 4358 North Bay Road in Miami Beach. Property records show beverage tycoon Stephen Levin and his wife Petra sold the nine-bedroom, 13-bathroom estate in an off-market deal.

The sale marks a record on North Bay Road, which is home to celebrities such as Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union; Phil Collins and Chris Bosh.

The Levins’ 19,861-square-foot mansion on a 1.1-acre lot last sold for $30 million in 2013. Developed in 2011, the estate was previously owned by baseball superstar and real estate investor Alex Rodriguez.

Oringer founded Shutterstock in 2003, and reportedly became New York’s first tech billionaire when the company went public in 2013.

Stephen Levin founded Gold Coast Beverage Distributors, one of South Florida’s largest beverage wholesalers, and sold it in 2014 for more than $1 billion. The Levins are also philanthropists, donating millions of dollars in South Florida. In June, MorseLife Health System announced a $5 million gift from the couple. Stephen Levin serves as the nonprofit’s chairman.

Over the summer, the couple sold the lot next door to their mansion to Vero Water co-founder David Deshe for $8.5 million.

At 5800 North Bay Road, Phil Collins is trying to evict his ex-wife and her new husband, and wants to sell the property for $40 million with listing agent Jill Hertzberg.