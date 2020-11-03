Open Menu

Weekly condo sales jump in Miami-Dade

Top 10 sales ranged from $950K to $3.4M

TRD MIAMI /
Nov.November 03, 2020 08:45 AM
By Jordan Pandy
Condo sales jumped last week, with closed dollar volume rising slightly in Miami-Dade County.

A total of 177 condos sold for $63.1 million last week, up from 116 condos that sold for $57.1 million the previous week. Condos last week sold for an average price of about $357,000 or $278 per square foot.

The most expensive sale was for lower penthouse 1 at Parque Towers Condo in Sunny Isles Beach. The unit sold for $3.4 million, or $810 per square foot, after 224 days on the market. David Koster represented the seller.

The second most expensive sale of the week was for unit 402 at Palau Sunset Harbour. The Miami Beach condo sold for $1.75 million, or $901 per square foot, after 98 days on the market. Paul Basile represented the seller, while Loreley Perez Diaz represented the buyer.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from Oct. 25 to Oct. 31.

Most expensive

Parque Towers Condo #LPH1 | 224 days on market | $3.4M | $810 psf | Listing agent: David Koster

Least expensive

Brickell Bay Club | 144 days on market | $950K | $381 psf | Listing agent: Iliana Abella | Buyer’s agent: Christine Gonzalez del Valle

Most days on market

Mosaic on Miami Beach #1101 | 1,056 days on market | $1.7M | $932 psf | Listing agent: Daniel Falcon | Buyer’s agent: Lourdes Dechoudens

Fewest days on market

Bal Harbour 101 #1705 | 13 days on market | $1.3M | $389 psf | Listing agent: Stacie Chavin | Buyer’s agent: Stacie Chavin

