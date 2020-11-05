Open Menu

Insurance exec sells waterfront North Palm Beach home for $7M

House sold for $4.5M three years ago

TRD MIAMI
Nov.November 05, 2020 10:30 AM
By Jordan Pandy
13951 Chester Bay Lane, North Palm Beach (Courtesy of Douglas Elliman) 

UPDATED, Nov. 5, 11:37 a.m.: An insurance executive sold his waterfront North Palm Beach home for $6.8 million.

Records show John T. Fleurant and his wife, Marguerite, sold the house at 13951 Chester Bay Lane to Nikola Kozul, principal at Merrillville, Indiana-based Bayshore Properties, according to his LinkedIn.

Fleurant is the executive vice president and CFO of Des Moines, Iowa-based FGL Holdings, a life insurance company. He was formerly executive vice president and CFO of New York Life from 2013 to 2019. Before that, he was the financial controller at Prudential Financial.

Douglas Elliman’s Ann Patricia Cusa and Charlie Forcucci represented the Fleurants in the recent sale, and Marilyn Griffin of Premier Realty Group represented the buyer.

The Fleurants bought the home in 2017, the same year it was built, for $4.5 million, records show.

The house hit the market last year at $7 million, then dropped to $6.9 million in August, according to the listing.

The 7,753-square-foot house has six bedrooms, five full bathrooms and two half-baths. The outdoor area features 100 feet of direct Intracoastal Waterway access, a 45-foot boat dock with a boat lift and a pool.

The North Palm Beach sale is among many other high-priced deals this year. A race car driver sold his waterfront home for $5.3 million, Rockstar Energy Drink founder Russell Weiner flipped his North Palm Beach homes for more than $48 million, and a former ambassador to Austria bought a house for $6 million.





